Geobels Glory seeks double

Geobels Glory (Ronnie Stewart) clearing away to an easy victory in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,400m on Sept 9. Improved, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained three-year-old can follow up in Saturday's Class 4 event over 1,600m.

His name is not tossed about freely when racegoers “talk horse” over their morning coffee.

But all that could soon change.

Should Geobels Glory romp in as easily as he did when opening his Kranji account on Sept 9, he could be on the road to becoming a fan’s favourite.

And he took a step in that direction when, on Tuesday morning, he turned in a fine gallop on the training track.

Ridden by Ronnie Stewart, the three-year-old did everything right when disposing of the 600m in 39.9sec. It was a fluent piece of work which did seem to suggest that Geobels Glory is in even better condition than what we saw of him on Sept 9.

Of course, all credit must go to trainer Tim Fitzsimmons. It was only in March that Geobels Glory joined his yard as an unraced two-year-old.

Fitzsimmons sent him out for his first trial on June 20 and he gave an indication of what was to come when he won that hit-out.

It was not a “terrific” kind of victory but it was enough to suggest a good future for the son of Kermadec, who also sired that “racing machine” we know as Lim’s Kosciuszko.

He had another trial on July 4 (for a fourth) before being sent out for his first race on July 15.

While he did not show us shades of “Kosi” in that race by finishing fifth, it told us that a win could come sooner rather than later.

That day came on Sept 9, when he romped in by 1½ lengths in a 1,400m event.

Now, three weeks later, he could be ready to put his second success on the board in Saturday’s Class 4 race over 1,600m.

Also showing off on the training track was Written Towin.

With Matthew Kellady in the saddle, he looked good when he ran out the 600m in a swift 37.1.

Prepared by Shane Baertschiger, Written Towin is coming along nicely.

Much like Geobels Glory, he is not a flashy type of galloper and his two race starts since arriving at Kranji on Dec 12, 2022 were not headline stuff.

But he did win a trial on July 25 – and that was impressive.

There was plenty to take away from that trial and racegoers liked what they saw.

Indeed, they liked it so much that they packed him off as the $8 top pick when Baertschiger sent him to the races on Aug 6.

Alas, it was money down the drain. Written Towin could only manage a fifth placing.

He had his second start on Aug 20 and he looked a changed horse.

Breaking cleanly, he led his rivals on a merry chase until the top of the straight.

However, he failed to stride out freely over the concluding stages and eventually finished sixth.

But do not be too hasty in giving up on him. He has been entered for a Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,000m on Saturday.

On paper, there does not appear to be any standouts in the race and Written Towin should be thereabouts at the finish.

These days, with a flurry of youngsters being tried and tested, we have seen several true talents.

Like Lord’s Command. Two wins from two starts, and both times he tore his rivals to shreds.

Lord’s Command will see action in the Class 3 sprint over the Poly 1,000m.

He will be shooting for three wins from three starts and, in preparation for that assignment, trainer Richard Lim sent his charge out for a training gallop.

Manoel Nunes, the jockey on the reins, would have noted that Lord’s Command did everything right when running the 600m in 39.3.

The four-year-old has been a revelation. Both his wins were super impressive. And he is only getting started.

Three from three looks there for the taking and many will be making him their best bet of the day. You should join the crowd.

brian@sph.com.sg