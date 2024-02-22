Give Greatham Boy another chance

Greatham Boy (Daniel Moor) after landing the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on July 23, 2023. The Australian-bred was then trained by Michael Clements (in tie).

As the $8 pop at his last start on Feb 3, he looked hard to beat.

After all, Greatham Boy had the form to justify his favourite’s tag in the Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The stats of his preceding four starts read: 1-1-2-3.

Both his successes were under Michael Clements, who quit Singapore racing last September.

Greatham Boy is now in the care of Tim Fitzsimmons, the 2022 Singapore champion trainer.

His second victory was the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf.

He won it by a comfortable length in a smart 1min 09.64sec. The horse he beat, Silo, has proven to be a money-spinner and is now heading to competitive Hong Kong.

Thus Greatham Boy was the standout choice on Feb 3.

And, for a fleeting moment, he looked poised for victory when he hit the front in the final 250m under Bruno Queiroz after sitting handily early, albeit three wide without cover.

Then, suddenly, several horses charged up from left and right.

Alas, he was floored and had to settle for sixth place, a couple of lengths behind the all-outsider finish won by Atlante Legend ($132).

It was surprising to see him hit a flat spot after taking the lead.

Most expected that he would kick on, like he always did with his big engine.

Anyway, as they say, one bad run does not make a bad horse. In fact, it was not really a bad effort.

He just failed to sustain his run, as some might argue that he probably hit the front a bit too soon.

Well, that is subjective. Whatever it is, Greatham Boy deserves another chance in Race 4 on Feb 24.

That will be in another Class 4 affair over 1,200m on turf.

One good pointer is five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes is now taking over the reins.

That is a big plus.

