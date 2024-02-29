Go for Golden Brown

Last-start winner Golden Brown (Manoel Nunes) has maintained his condition and should score again in the last race at Kranji on March 2.

Golden Brown deserves a prize for consistency.

From seven Kranji starts, the lightly raced gelding did not finish out of the first four.

His form reads: 2-4-1-2-3-2-1.

Very impressive, indeed.

It looks like a third win is on the board, when he tackles a Class 4 Division 2 field over the Polytrack 1,200m on March 2.

The $50,000 event is slated as the last of 11 on the card.

Trained by 2022 champion Tim Fitzsimmons for Gold Stable, Golden Brown has shown that he is ready to go back-to-back.

His trial and trackform have been superb.

Race-jockey Manoel Nunes was happy with the way Golden Brown went about his jump-out on Feb 22.

“He trialled good. He finished full of running after the winning post. Hopefully, he can win again,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

Although he finished only third in his Poly 1,000m trial, the four-year-old brown Australian-bred was clearly kept under wraps by Nunes.

He was second-last early and travelled a bit wide.

Without persuasion, he got up to narrow the gap on the leaders turning for home.

Nunes left him at that and yet his mount clawed home just a length behind the winner Summer Wind, who clocked 1min 00.71sec.

Second in that trial – and only a “whisker” ahead – was hat-trick star Lim’s Saltoro, the likely favourite in the other $50,000 Class 4 (Division 1) affair over the Poly 1,200m in Race 8.

Either Lim’s Saltoro or Golden Brown could have won that trial had their riders wanted to. They were only out to get their mounts race-fit.

Golden Brown followed up on that trial with a smart gallop on Feb 27. He is now spot-on for his March 2 assignment.

He is drawn well in gate 4 and will carry just 2.5kg more than his last-start victory on Jan 6.

