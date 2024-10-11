Golden Path to top of the hill

Golden Path (Chad Schofield) blowing his Sydney rivals away in the Listed McKell Cup (2,000m) at Rosehill on June 29.

Out of his nine horses running across three Australian states on Oct 12, leading Melbourne trainer Mick Price has singled out Golden Path in Sydney as his best chance.

Public Attention contesting the A$3 million (S$2.6 million) Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) could have kept the multiple-Group 1-winning trainer at home. But Price – who trains jointly with Michael Kent Jr, son of ex-Kranji trainer Mick Kent – was killing two birds with one stone by choosing to be at Rosehill over Caulfield.

“I’m at Rosehill now. Golden Path looks bright and happy,” said Price.

The strapping chestnut by Belardo contests the A$2 million Group 2 Hill Stakes (1,900m) at 1.10pm Singapore time, off a gallant third to Eliyass in the Group 1 Kingston Town Stakes (2,000m) on Sept 21.

“I’ll be at Rosehill tomorrow, Golden Path’s our best chance of the day. The owner will be here, too, there’s quite a big prize money,” said the Cranbourne trainer.

“But I’m also here for the Inglis Ready2Race breeze-ups on Tuesday. On Sunday, I check the horses.

“I’m also in the process of securing a trainer’s licence in New South Wales. We’ll get 14 boxes at Rosehill and Ben Elam will be my foreman.”

Price has travelled horses around the world, namely Pompeii Ruler to Dubai and Singapore where he ran fourth to Gloria De Campeao in the Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup (2,000m) in 2009. The Hill Stakes is just an interstate trip, but well worth it all the same.

“He wasn’t genuine second-up in Bendigo. I had to change a few things up, and sent him up to Sydney – and he’s done great,” he said.

In five New South Wales runs, Golden Path has won three times, including the Listed McKell Cup (2,000m) at Rosehill on June 29.

“He had six weeks between runs to the Kingston Town and got beat by two Group winners (runner-up Ceolwulf is recent Group 1 Epsom Handicap winner),” said Price.

“He’s a horse who has had a good prep for a while. We were looking at the Premier’s Cup after the Prelude, but they can’t keep going.

“The track is firmish, which is okay. He is a wet tracker but I don’t think it will hurt him.

“I’m happy for him to drop from 2,000m back to 1,900m. Chad (Schofield) has ridden him at all his Sydney races and stays on.”

When Price tunes in to the Caulfield Guineas at 1.30pm Singapore time, it will bring shades of his 100-1 bolter Mighty Boss in 2017. One-time winner Public Attention will not be at such long odds, but Price said he still needs some luck.

“Ethan (Brown) has had no luck with this horse. Even when he won (on debut), he was pushed deep and got out of joint,” said Price.

“There are two very good colts to beat, Broadsiding and Angel Capital, who beat him in the Prelude.”

If all else fails, Price’s get-out stakes reside in South Australia at Murray Bridge – and a familiar name to Singapore racing fans.

He has booked Brazilian Manoel Nunes on Big Story in the last race. The five-time Singapore champion jockey will be at the first meeting of his new Australian career.

“I don’t know Nunes, but he was the champ in Singapore, his credentials are very good,” said Price.

“He’s obviously out to establish himself in Australia, and I’m happy to have him on my horses.”

