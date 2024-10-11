Man roams mall in an underwear and allegedly carries a knife

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the Textile Centre in Jalan Sultan for possession of a dangerous weapon.

The man, dressed in only underwear, was allegedly wielding a knife and making a scene at the mall.

He apparently hurt himself with the knife, before he was subdued and arrested by the police.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident happened at about 3pm on Oct 8.

In a video circulating online, the man can be seen wearing only an underwear and swinging what looks like a knife in one hand. He is also heard to be shouting at the security desk in the mall.

He then taps the security desk with his knife and says: “Goodbye, Singapore flag.”

When he realises the police have arrived, the man turns towards the main entrance of the mall and raises his hands in the air.

The police approach the man and instruct him to drop his knife. They also tell the man to get on the ground.

The man can be seen standing still in the video clip, before kneeling on the floor with his hands behind his back.

Mr Chen, 42, who was working at a nearby tea stall, told Shin Min Daily News that the man made a scene at the security desk, drawing the attention of many passers-by.

A Textile Centre worker who wishes to remain anonymous said the man had entered the mall that day through the back entrance. He was clad in an underwear and allegedly had a knife in his hand.

“He didn’t attack anyone, just made a big commotion. He co-operated with the police when they arrived.”

The worker added that the man did not behave erratically but he had accidentally scratched himself with the knife.

The police confirmed that a 56-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken to hospital as he had injured himself.