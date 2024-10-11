Oct 12 South Africa (Durbanville/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(8) MAJOR MASTER ran on well from off the pace when a fast-finishing and close-up third on debut over 1,250m. This extended trip, with the benefit of that experience, will be more to his liking.

(11) SECRET PASSAGE should know more about it after fair introductions, so could threaten.

(4) WESTERN WORLD and (5) PINOT GRIGIO have shown enough to suggest they can make their presence felt, too.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(6) CHOISAANADA and (10) SPIRITO SELVAGGIO made promising 2yo debuts last season and would have come on in their time off since. Preference, however, is for the former who raced in open company on debut and is favourably drawn in stall No. 5.

(11) GREAT NOTION and (12) WARNING SOUND are well-bred debutantes and should not be underestimated in receipt of a sex allowance. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(11) TAP SHOES stayed on for third over 1,250m on debut. Only needs to negate a wide draw to fight for victory. Extra 150m will suit.

However, a bigger threat may come from (12) DIAMOND BOMBER who improved on her reappearance and should have more to offer.

(5) TWO G’S and (6) INDEBE MAYIBUYE will all be wiser to the task after much-needed introductory outings, so they could improve to get into the picture.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(3) SNEAK PREVIEW and (4) DAMOVA were victorious at a slightly higher level of the handicap last time and should remain competitive under resultant penalties.

(2) ANGEL’S WISH had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start and she retains the means to play a leading role over a distance more to her liking.

(1) ROYAL MAZARIN is a capable stayer who should also appreciate stretching out to this longer trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) MASTEROFTHEDESERT has improved in two starts with a tongue-tie fitted and is open to further progress over this longer trip.

(10) CHIEF RUNNER would have needed his Western Cape introduction after a promising KZN debut. He may need further to be seen at his best but should acquit himself competitively, which also applies to (4) WATER DRAGON who has the form and experience to play a leading role.

(1) DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT will know more about it after modest introductions.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(3) WEARINGOFTHEGREEN was all at sea on debut over 1,200m but improved to finish third.

She could make sufficient improvement to turn the tables on (5) JILTED who was 4.75 lengths ahead on that occasion.

(4) MOUNTAIN HIGH acquitted herself well in four starts as a 2yo last season and she, too, has scope to improve on her reappearance.

(7) ONO NO KOMACHI will know more about it after pleasing debuts, so should not be underestimated.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(3) DAIMYO, (1) KING PELLES and (5) GIMME MORE TIME finished (in that order) behind Settlers Trophy winner Call To Unite over 1,800m last month. They renew rivalry on identical weight terms over an extra 200m.

(2) NAVY STRENGTH fared well (fourth) in that 2,000m Listed event off a two-point higher mark, and has the form and experience at this level to play a leading role.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER, (4) TAMARISK TREE and (7) THUNEE PLAYA are closely matched on recent form over this distance. Not much between them again on these revised weight terms.

(6) APACHE SON has raced twice beyond 1,600m and won on both occasions. Could have more to offer going this trip for the first time.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(6) COURTLY was game in defeat when second over 1,800m last time. Can go one better.

(2) CONGRESSMAN and (3) DREAMALITTLEDREAM are maturing 4yo geldings who could also have more to offer over this trip.

(1) SANSA STARK enjoys the benefit of a sex allowance and would not be winning out of turn.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(5) FRANCES ETHEL, (9) BEATING WINGS and (6) SILVER SANCTUARY are well in under the conditions and are open to improvement this term after fruitful 3yo campaigns – their class could prevail.

(8) ATTICUS FINCH and (1) WINCHESTER MANSION have performed well fresh. Best kept safe.

Race 11 (1,800m)

Last-start course-and-distance winners (1) LADY SPRINGFIELD, (6) LICKETY SPLIT and (4) TWO A PENNY ought to remain competitive off their current marks.

However, a chance is taken on class-dropper (5) ENCHANTING CHOICE who was a fast-finishing third over 1,400m on her reappearance. She will find this longer trip more to her liking off an unchanged mark.

Race 12 (1,450m)

(3) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE made no impression from a wide draw in a Grade 2 at his last start, but would have tightened up. He is the best-weighted runner by some margin and is open to improvement in first-time blinkers.

(10) FATAL FLAW ran second in a 2yo Grade 1 over 1,600m in late July. She has more scope to improve.

Top-weight (1) PRESLEY (blinker-strike), gelded (2) TAIL OF THE COMET, (4) GUY GIBSON and last-start track-and-trip winner (9) DARING DASH have strong claims, too.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(2) MAI SENSATION confirmed the promise of her debut third behind (9) POLYNOMIAL (2kg worse off) with a last-start victory over 1,250m.

Recent 1,250m maiden scorers (1) BEWARE THE BOMB and (10) SPOIL YOURSELF will improve with the step-up in trip.

Course-and-distance winner (7) GOLDEN ANGEL is another improving 3yo filly with the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 14 (2,000m)

(4) FORGIVENESS confirmed the form of her KZN comeback by winning in Durban over 1,600m in September. Can progress further over this extended trip.

(5) I AM REGAL fought gamely under pressure to share the spoils over 2,000m in her last start. Can make another bold bid for victory.

(6) AVOONTOAST, beaten 1.50 lengths, is weighted to pose more of a threat on 1.5kg better terms.

(8) DARLING HARBOUR is not underestimated.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(2) ONE STRIPE looked a potential star in the making as a 2yo and makes his eagerly anticipated 3yo debut after back-to-back Grade 3 juvenile successes. However, he is not particularly well-weighted on his reappearance.

Well-bred (7) SNOW PILOT, last season’s winner of a stallion-making Grade 1, is slung in under the conditions and need only run to his rating to recapture the winning thread.

(4) ALL OUT FOR SIX and (5) BJORN IRONSIDE were promising juveniles and are open to improvement in their sophomore year.

Race 16 (2,000m)

(2) HAT’S QUEEN has raced twice beyond 1,600m and won both. She was impressive in winning a similar contest over 1,800m last time and is good value to defy a six-point penalty with the extra 200m likely to unlock further progress.

(6) LOVE TAP and (7) ONE RELIGION are weighted to pose more of a threat on these revised terms.

However, (4) MARY READ could emerge as the biggest challenger as she is also open to improvement stretching out to this distance for the first time.

Race 17 (1,000m)

(8) THE ABDICATOR was outrun late into second over track and trip on his reappearance but with improved fitness on his side, is good value to go one better.

(2) HANDSOME PRINCE acquitted himself well (third) on his seasonal comeback over 1,250m but should find this trip more suitable.

(4) DEAN STREET and (3) MOJO MAN have rediscovered form and remain competitive off their current marks.

Race 18 (1,000m)

(6) CAPTAIN ARROW looked better than ever when scoring on his return over course and distance and a resultant four-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

(1) DANCE VARIETY has held his own at this level. Boasts the form and experience to pose a threat if ready to roll on his comeback.

The same applies to (2) ZIYASHA who has not been seen since acquitting himself well in a 1,200m KZN Grade 1 in June.

Consistent (5) ICY BLAST is not underestimated.