Gummy Gummy looks good

Race 1 (1,000m)



9 Sonic Boom caught the eye first-up. The one to beat with improvement.



7 Ka Ying Victory was withdrawn on debut but has since won his trial under Zac Purton.



1 Chancheng Glory is a winner on debut over this trip.



2 Kaholo Angel has mixed his form. Keep safe.



Race 2 (1,200m)



3 Super Joy receives a welcome step down to Class 5. He can thrive in this grade.



8 Golden Mission is consistent and has performed well on the dirt.



4 Turbo Power can make his presence felt on the dirt in this grade.



5 Aca Power has good form and an ideal draw.



Race 3 1,200m)



6 Go Hero makes his debut following several solid trials. He looks to have his fair share of ability.



10 Noble One has shown consistency without winning. Worth considering.



4 Sunlight Power is lightly raced but clearly has ability and pairs favourably with Purton.



1 Super Highway is chasing a hat-trick of wins.



Race 4 (1,200m)



7 Star Club showed his true ability last start. Any improvement should see him win.



4 Golden Samurai is better than what his latest effort suggests. He can bounce back, especially from barrier 2 in Class 4.



6 Packing Bole should attract plenty of support on debut with Purton up. His trials and trackwork have been very good.



2 Happy Fat Cat should lead and could take getting past.



Race 5 (1,600m)



10 Asian One returns to a suitable course and distance. He has done his best racing on the turf at Sha Tin. The one to beat.



2 Flying Mojito rarely runs a bad race. He draws ideally and is in the right vein of form.



6 Gold Tack should return to his best over a mile.



7 Lucky Eternity is improving with each and every start.



Race 6 (1,800m)



5 Universal Horizon has a stack of class and should be winning this, rain or shine.



2 Perfect Team is tracking towards a first win. He draws ideally.



14 Round The Earth slots in light with bottom weight (115lb).



3 Above is consistent and just needs to offset the wide draw to be a factor.



Race 7 (1,400m)



7 Yellowfin is surprisingly not a winner yet. But he is in the right vein of form and the inside gate suits.



3 Chilli Baba is classy and can continue his development.



2 Simple Hedge draws well and was an impressive winner two runs back. He also gets Purton.



1 Blue Marlin is lightly raced but has a stack of ability.



Race 8 (1,400m)



7 Flaming Rabbit is racing well. He should press for the lead from an ideal draw and is hard to catch.



1 The Golden Scenery has the class edge and is racing with plenty of merit.



9 Amazing Victory is consistent and always runs well. The inside draw favours him.



5 Galaxy Witness has a powerful finish. This appears suitable.



Race 9 (1,200m)



2 Gummy Gummy was impressive when ending three seconds with a good victory last time. He can continue his upward trajectory from an inside draw. Purton sticks aboard.



3 Mark The Moment is consistent and gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong engaged.



7 Man Star knows how to win on the dirt. He gets his opportunity.



4 Lightning Bolt can make his presence felt under Teetan.



Race 10 (1,200m)



5 Ace One is racing with plenty of merit and getting to Sha Tin is a plus. The one to beat.



11 Eighty Light Years slots in light and looks to be taking the right steps forward each start.



8 Allgreektome is consistent, gets the inside gate and pairs favourably with Teetan.



2 Flying Ace is classy but must overcome the wide draw. Purton’s booking will give him every shot.



Race 11 (1,400m)



6 Shining Gem was interfered with badly last start and he clearly has much more to offer. With improvement and Wong’s 10lb claim, he is the one to beat.



4 Good Buddy finds a suitable contest. The inside gate is a big positive.



2 Beauty Inspire is in the right vein of form and pairs favourably with Purton.



10 Massive Action should lead and may take catching from an ideal draw.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club