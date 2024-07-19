Hole In One, not just a long shot

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Hole In One (Vlad Duric) posting one of his two wins on Nov 26, 2022. Duric will be riding his stablemate Bestseller in the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 21 while Bernardo Pinheiro will ride Hole In One.

The day Bernardo Pinheiro won his first Singapore Group 1 race aboard Hongkong Great in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Oct 14, his cathartic release was a joy to watch.

After the enormity of the occasion had sunk in, the Brazilian jockey realised he had also earned the bragging rights to something which still holds true today.

He is the only jockey to have inflicted Kranji megastar Lim’s Kosciuszko a domestic defeat in more than two years.

For that reason, not many could begrudge Pinheiro for wielding that feat as relevant job experience for another giant-killing act.

“I’m the only jockey to have beaten Lim’s Kosciuszko in a long time. Why can’t I do it again?” he said.

It is no coincidence the target this time is Lim’s Kosciuszko’s designated heir apparent, Lim’s Saltoro, who after clinching the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) and Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m), is going for the clean sweep in the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21.

Hole In One’s stop-and-start career and a Stewards’ Cup fifth as his only 4YO record may see him face odds akin to his name, but Pineiro is ready to swing.

Some may say he is just running on adrenaline, but previous pairings with Hole In One – who is also handled by Hongkong Great’s trainer, Ricardo Le Grange – give him something to back himself, especially the last Stewards’ Cup run.

“Hole In One is a very good horse, but is very delicate. He has a lot of problems and always has lameness issues,” he said.

“At his last run, the 1,600m was also a question mark as it was his first time. I just thought we’d give him an easy run at the back, and push him late.

“He did run home impressively in the last 200m. It’s true that we gained ground by passing everything on the fence.

“We finished only around 1½ lengths behind Lim’s Saltoro, but if there were a few metres more, we could have run closer.”

They will get an extra furlong in the Derby, but racing is not always a game of extrapolation.

“In saying this, it’ll still be his first time over 1,800m. I’m yet to discuss with Ricardo how to ride him, but I don’t think it’ll be much different from the Stewards’ Cup,” said Pinheiro.

“I may ride him slightly closer. But there may be a lot of pace, so it would kill him if we try and settle any closer.”

While Lim’s Saltoro is the benchmark, he is not the only important scalp to take.

“It’s not an easy Derby, It’s very open and competitive,” said Pinheiro.

“Makin is also a good horse, and Lightning Strike will improve with the distance.

“Then we have the Class 4 horses like Roda Robot, Galaxy Bar, Combustion who’s a stayer.”

If there is one horse he knows even better, it is Hole In One’s stablemate, dual Group 3 winner Bestseller. He even admitted that he would have swopped rides with Vlad Duric if he could help it.

“If I had to choose between the two, I’d pick Bestseller. I have a very good record with him,” he said.

“When Hole In One first came, he was always the better horse, but he’s had his issues whereas Bestseller is not only sound, but he’s a street fighter.”

Unfortunately, despite Pinheiro boasting one win and close seconds in the 3YO series, connections were not too bowled over by his last ride in the Silver Bowl.

“Let’s say I wasn’t on Bestseller at the right time then. He wasn’t in the best form, he had not freshened up and was not over the right distance,” he said.

“The pace was too slow. I kept him at the back and he overraced, he couldn’t make ground.

“He did finish off well, but with the slow pace, the ones in front also quickened up. He was unlucky.

“The owner then got Duric to ride him. Things happen for a reason, but I’m still happy to ride Hole In One for them.”

