Improving Public Benefit can notch hat-trick

Race 1 (1,200m)

A competitive start to a nice card.

(8) SWISS WALT is improving and could be the one to beat.

(7) GREY SMOKE was an unlucky loser last time and could be ready to win.

(1) RAPTOR ISLAND went far too quickly last time and will be ridden by in-form senior jockey Muzi Yeni this time round.

(2) MIDNIGHT ADVOCATOR is improving and should run well once again.

(9) BRIDGERTON is better than his last run would suggest and is capable of contesting the finish once again.

Race 2 (2,000m)

A small field but we should get a competitive finish.

Trainer Justin Snaith sends out (5) ZIPPY OVER, who is in good form. The step-up to 2,000m is not a problem for her and she looks the one to be with.

(1) DEFINITELY MAYBE has been in very good heart of late and has won three times since June.

(3) WILDEST DREAMS is better over further but is also not out of it.

(2) DAME OF FLAMES won two nice races on the Polytrack recently and clearly likes that surface.

(4) AERIAL VIEW will like it back on the turf and is not out of it.

Race 3 (2,000m)

Another competitive race.

(2) PUBLIC BENEFIT is improving and is seeking a hat-trick. This is her first run in a handicap.(3) KEEP THE FORT showed improvement last time and could contest the finish.

(4) GLOBAL AVENUE quickened nicely to win her maiden last time and has more to offer.

(7) CRAFTY HEART and (9) TRIP TO BARBERTON are both in good form and hold winning hopes.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) ST CLOUD showed improvement when stepped up in distance last time, but is also capable of winning over this distance after a change of trainer.

(2) DAWN OF GOLD has only been modest in three starts in the Western Cape, but is likely to leave that form behind her at this centre.

(9) AMAZING COLOURS is consistent without winning. Should be right there at the finish once again.

(3) CELTIC VIXEN seems to prefer turf and can earn some money.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) HUNTING TRIP clearly did not show her best on the Polytrack last time. She was in very good form before that and can bounce back.

(1) EKORIA is a good filly and sprinting is her game. She deserves some respect.

(3) CHERE FOR ME returned to her best to score last time but this looks a tougher ask.

(4) BONNAROO flopped back on the grass last time but is clearly better than that run would suggest.

(5) THREE ROCKS looks a very promising filly for the future and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) PERFECTION clearly found the East Cape Derby distance too far on the Polytrack but looked impressive before that and can bounce back if fit from a break.

(1) WARRIOR is weighted to win this easily on his best form but has been disappointing recently.

Stable companion (2) HOEDSPRUIT is in a similar situation and is also capable of winning.

(3) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS is very brave and will be trying to defend a run of very good wins.

(4) BUSH TRACKER has improved of late. Deserves respect.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) JOY AND PEACE was a costly failure last time but should bounce back to score. She did not get a clear run and a change of jockey could see a return to winning form. She is drawn nicely in gate No. 2.

(6) VIHZOE’S MAGIC flopped last week on the Polytrack but can improve back on the turf.

(7) TRIED AND TRUE ran well over this course and distance last time. Can contest the finish again.

(10) MY AMI BEACH is in good form and is not out of it.

(11) ILHA DA MAURICIA is course-and-distance suited and should run well.