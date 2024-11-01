Nov 2 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(3) DESERT CLOUD finished second to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Rodeo Drive on debut.

(5) GERBERA and (10) MY ONE AND ONLY were backed on debut and would have come on with the benefit of those promising runs.

(1) FASTNET FILLY showed enough in the Western Cape to be competitive on her local debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) BEAUTIFUL WINTER outran market expectations on debut and would have come on appreciably with the benefit of that outing.

He finished behind (2) FENCING CAPTAIN that day but, with natural improvement expected, could turn the tables.

(14) CLIFF SWALLOW has shown enough to make his presence felt, while newcomers (6) ELIZABEDI GOLD should not be underestimated. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(5) PARABELLUM has gained plenty from a pleasing first-up experience, so is not underestimated.

Returning (7) AMANATTO also has scope to improve after a rest.

(1) BIG BOY BRUCE took a big step forward to finish second last time and should be competitive if confirming that improvement.

First-timer (8) HONG KONG does not have to be special to play a part.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) LION RAMPART has not been seen since beating (3) MISS WORLD (3.5kg better off) over 1,200m on June 2, but is open to improvement.

(2) HANDSOME PRINCE has the benefit of recent race fitness on his side and should be competitive.

(6) ROMAN AGENT (gelded) is not taken lightly returning from respective absences.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) MOUNT DARWIN scored over course and distance 12 weeks ago and looks good value to follow up with his rider’s 2,5kg claim negating the resultant five-point penalty.

(3) STREWN SKY finished behind the selection and will be competitive but is worse off at the weights.

Alec Laird-trained runners (4) ROYAL GUIDE and (8) BIRTHRIGHT have been sparingly raced, so remain open to improvement. Both have the ability to make their presence felt, though preference is for the latter under the bottom weight of 53kg.

(5) ROYAL EDITION can get into the picture.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(11) TUSCAN ROMANCE has finished second in all four starts, so would not be winning out of turn.

(5) OCOTILLO ran on well to finish second on debut over 1,250m. On that evidence, should improve over this extended trip with that experience to count on.

(3) SPECIAL GLAMOUR will appreciate the step-up in distance and should measure up.

(14) DIAMOND BOMBER is drawn widest but has shown enough to play a leading role.

Race 7 (1,000m)

KZN raider (4) LUNARCAM will be in the firing line.

(9) TAXI TO THE MOON is quick, so should be competitive under a light weight.

(1) CLIFF HANGER and (5) COSMIC STAR acquitted themselves well in defeat behind Dyce and are closely matched.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(3) AMONG THE CLOUDS has finished second in each of her three starts over 1,800m, including her latest behind (1) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX (1kg worse off).

(7) PLUM PUDDING and (6) LICKETY SPLIT are closely matched on recent form and can also fight for victory.

(5) PENTOLINA has improved with blinkers and is open to further progress over this trip.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(2) FATAL FLAW would have tightened up after a pleasing comeback over a similar trip and is the one to beat.

She is best weighted and has beaten (1) LITTLE BALLERINA and (4) WORLD OF ALICE.

Last-start winners (5) OXALIS GOLD and (7) QUEEN OF LOVE are progressive. Their running style will be suited to the longer run-in of the standside track.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(5) WILLIE JOHN caught the eye in his first start with ear-muffs fitted when running on from a long way back to finish ahead of (6) ASPECT over 1,400m. On that evidence, the extra 200m with the headgear retained should be to his liking.

Hard-knockers (7) CARRIACOU and (8) FUTURE TURN have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(2) THE SPECIALIST was a beaten favourite over 1,200m on his Highveld debut for trainer Sean Tarry. He should appreciate the extra 200m.

(3) LEGEND OF ARTHUR and (4) WAHEED (carded to run earlier) finished behind that rival in a juvenile Grade 1 over 1,600m but were drawn wide on that occasion and should get closer.

(1) FIRE ATTACK has a few questions to answer, as the Highveld’s champion 2YO colt last term returns from a seven-month absence and ventures beyond 1,160m for the first time.

(7) MUSICAL SCORE comes next.

Race 12 (1,000m)

Cases can be made for most.

(9) DANCE VARIETY is a consistent hard-knocker with solid form credentials.

Thriving (6) DEAN STREET is at the top of his game and should give another competitive account of himself.

(8) MEU CAPITANO is open to further progress on his reappearance.

(2) NORDIC CHIEF would have tightened up with the benefit of an encouraging comeback run, so is dangerous to discount with just 52kg on his back.

Race 13 (1,600m)

Joburg Spring Challenge winners (13) BACK IN BUSINESS and (16) CELTIC RUMOURS are unexposed over 1,600m but should remain competitive.

(5) FRANCES ETHEL and (9) SILVER SANCTUARY made pleasing comebacks and should improve on seasonal pipe-openers.

Race 14 (1,400m)

A traditional stepping stone to the Cape Guineas.

(5) GREAT PLAINS ran on from a hopeless position to finish fourth in a 2YO Grade 1 during KZN’s winter season. Can make a winning return even if not fully tuned.

The hat-trick-seeking (6) BOUNDLESS ENERGY is out at the weights but on a steep upward trajectory with superior race fitness on his side.

(4) ALL OUT FOR SIX finished ahead of stablemate (2) TALK TO THE MASTER in a 2YO Grade 3 over 1,500m in late June and is also open to improvement on his return.

Last-start Listed winner (7) MAKAZOLE should not be underestimated either.

Race 15 (1,800m)

(2) INDIAN OCEAN and (12) FORGIVENESS race off career-high marks after consecutive victories and are not taken lightly in their bids to complete the hat-trick.

The latter is 5kg worse off with rejuvenated (5) UNITED COUNCIL in her peak outing.

(8) OLIVIA’S WAY is unbeaten in 2 starts over 1,800m, although (9) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE is better off at the weights.

Race 16 (1,400m)

Last-start 1,250m maiden winners (7) ARISTOTLE and (2) EMPIRE STATE should have more to offer over this extended trip.

(12) DAS GUTE and (9) BIG UNIT are closely matched on recent form and have the experience to challenge the aforementioned 3YO pair.

Race 17 (2,400m)

(11) POETS WARRIOR has impressed after a lengthy layoff and offers more.

(4) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is at the top of his game and course-and-distance suited, off just a two-point higher mark for back-to-back 2,600m wins on the Inside track.

(1) ZEUS, another suited to track and trip, is 2kg better off with that rival for a narrow recent defeat.

Bottom weight (14) EXPLOSIVE BOND is closely matched, so is dangerous to discount under 50kg.

Race 18 (1,000m)

(3) ICY LANCASTER made amends for an unlucky close-up sixth at Scottsville by winning from a wide draw at Greyville in late September. She would not have made the trip to Cape Town without good reason, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(5) THE CHARLESTON, consistent (13) LOVE SHACK and improving (7) DAFNES DAUGHTER are best equipped to challenge the KZN raider.

Race 19 (1,800m)

Progressive 3YO (8) TOWERS OF GOLD will definitely appreciate the step-up in distance on his handicap debut.

(2) NEW MEXICO was unsuited to the shorter distances of his last two outings in KZN and should fare better on his Highveld return over this extended trip.

(3) AMERICAN REBEL finished ahead (9) CALLABURN over 2,000m in October, but the latter is comfortably weighted to reverse that form under his 4kg-claiming apprentice.