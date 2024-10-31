Nov 1 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,300m)

(5) ALL ABOUT LOVE showed good improvement with blinkers last time. She can go one better.

(6) SON OF ERUPT is holding form and should fight out the finish again.

(10) CAPE FLOWER is holding form and has a place chance.

Watch the odds on newcomer (11) HAPHAZARD.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) OPERA VERSE seems better than her last run and should be ready to strike.

(5) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE draws barrier 1 and could get the run of the race.

(7) ROYAL VENUS and (2) FANTASY GIRL are two others capable of getting involved in the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) GLOBAL SCENE is knocking loudly at the door with two recent runner-up performances. She deserves respect.

(7) KAROO BOKKIE showed improvement on the turf last time and have more to offer.

(6) MAXIGIRL performed best on this surface and is definitely a place chance.

(8) VOORSMAAKIE is capable of improvement.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) UNION ROSE is better than his last run suggests.

(7) MALDANO deserves to be included in all permutations.

(1) EL ROMIACHI has run in better fields. Can surprise.

(3) BRYDEN BAY will enjoy being back on the Polytrack.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(6) DOWNING SEVEN is a bit of a hit-and-miss but he did look good when scoring in his penultimate start. That was on the Polytrack, so his last run, which was on turf, is best ignored.

(7) PAINITE likes this track and could contest the finish again.

(3) CENTRAL CITY usually runs well on the Polytrack and deserves respect.

(5) JUAN CARLOS has been very good of late, but probably prefers the turf these days.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) GOLDEN LINK showed what he is capable of with a good win last start and that form has held up nicely. This is a tougher race, but he can follow up if in the same winning mood.

(1) INHERIT THE RAIN has been best on this surface and should contest the finish.

(5) SLINGS AND ARROWS was not disgraced last time and is not out of it.

(12) PEMBROKE is a place chance on a good day.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(2) COOL WINTER usually runs well on this surface but is badly drawn.

(3) USA’S HOPE makes his local debut and can challenge from a good draw.

(4) EXECUTOR is in good form and seems to be improving. Deserves respect.

(9) ELLA’S DELIGHT is capable of running well.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Trainer Gavin Smith seems to have found the winning formula with (7) JAMBO SANA and has won two of her last three starts. She can definitely score again under jockey Craig Zackey.

(8) KOMESANS PASSION is drawn well and should be the biggest threat. She is holding form and overdue for a win.

(4) FLOWER FESTIVAL is in good form and is another to consider.

(5) LA PEQUENITA has claims too.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) JADE’S CABERNEIGH is suited for this course and distance. She is capable of bouncing back.

(2) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE is in-form and very competitive over this particular course and distance.

(9) SI GIOCA likes the Polytrack and could contest the finish.

(1) FANNY KEMBLE is better than her last run would suggest and has a place chance.