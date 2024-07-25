Istataba gets it for the girls

The Donna Logan-trained Istataba darting home at the barrier trials on July 25 to beat the James Peters-trained Legend Of Niagara by 1/2-length.

It has been a long time since Istataba’s connections popped the champagne. Indeed, you have to go all the way back to Aug 6, 2023.

Well, if you are a fan of the Argentinian-bred mare, here is the thing.

Istataba seems to be running into a rich vein of form and she could be looking at a sixth success.

Istataba was the morning star at the trials on July 25 when she unleashed a terrific run over the final furlong of the 1,000m sprint.

From being out of it, the Treasure Beach five-year-old was suddenly right in the midst of the action.

She was given all the freedom she wanted by her track rider and, in a swift move, she had the boys in the race well and truly beaten.

On the line, Istataba was a ½-length in front of Legend Of Niagara (Krisna Thangamani), clocking a smart time of 59.84sec for the 1,000m.

Filial Dragon (Koh Teck Huat), who was always involved in the action up front, ran third.

A five-time winner when prepared by Michael Clements, Istataba has yet to win for Donna Logan in six starts, but some of them were not without merit.

She ran second in her last outing when beaten a ½-length by So Hi Class over the 1,800m. Before that, she ran fourth to Cavalry in a Class 2 race over the mile.

She is not a regular player at the trials, with that most recent morning stretch-out being her first trial since Jan 25.

But keep her on your radar – she appears to be coming along nicely.

After Legend Of Niagara’s second, Krisna teamed up with trainer James Peters again for another similar result – Rubik Kid, who lost by a nostril to October after dictating terms from the get-go.

The son of Rubick was not all out to break any records, as was evidenced by the bunched-up peloton in the first two-thirds of the trial, with Grand Avante, usually dawdling at the back, pulling double and ripping jockey Saifudin Ismail’s arms off, four wide.

Under Bruno Queiroz’s urgings, October levelled up with Rubik Kid, but had to dig deep to score by a short head.

Rubik Kid may have run second but, from the way he absorbed the pressure in the lead and went toe to toe with October, he may well keep his handy record going, and quite possibly restart the winning trend that stopped on April 21.

From his 12 race starts beginning on Sept 30, the two-time winner has been out of the top-three placings on just three occasions.

He ran a big race on June 16 when holding down third spot in that 1,200m contest won by the very talented Ravalli.

Before that, he ran a gallant second to Greatham Boy. At the post, he was just a ½-length in arrears.

On current form, there should be more wins down the road for Rubik Kid, Krisna and Peters, just like for that other Peters, Star North.

He came from a long way back in the third trial to run a smack-up second to Thunder Legend.

That time, Krisna watched from the sidelines as Daniel Moor was entrusted with the steering.

Out of it for most of the trial trip, Star North was spurred into action at the furlong mark and he stretched out stylishly.

However, Thunder Legend (Darren Danis) had opened up to an unbeatable lead and Star North could only manage to slot in second.

Still, it was a big showing from this son of Savabeel who, to date, has posted two wins for Peters and the PSM Racing Stable.

Star North has not exactly “wowed” in his last six outings but the way he finished off his trial threw up signs that he could come good in the not too distant future. Keep him on your shortlist.

