Italian Revolution ready to rise again

Italian Revolution scoring with Vlad Duric up on Jan 28, 2023. Duric will be reunited with the horse in the last race on Jan 14.

Italian Revolution has been a good horse for trainer Shane Baertschiger, scoring three times and placing second on the same number of occasions from 11 starts.

With Baertschiger pulling the plug because of Singapore racing’s closure on Oct 5 and returning to his native Australia, the promising MA Racing-owned galloper has been transferred to A-list trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons.

The 2022 Singapore champion’s work is made simpler as he acquired a fit-and-ready racehorse. He has only to keep his new charge “ticking over”.

Since under his care, Italian Revolution has impressed in his work and lone trial, so much so that the four-year-old Australian-bred can return to the scoresheet at his first start for Fitzsimmons on Jan 14.

That will be in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

“He came to me in great condition from Shane, so I just have to keep him ticking over,” said Fitzsimmons. “He trialled well and I expect him to run a good race.”

In that trial on Jan 4, Italian Revolution jumped from a wide barrier and was caught four-deep without cover in a line of four.

He straightened up widest and went untaxed to the post. In the end, he was just beaten narrowly by the Steven Burridge-trained Ghalib, who is the likely favourite in Race 10.

On top of Italian Revolution was Vlad Duric, the jockey who rode the gelding by Caravaggio to the first of his three victories.

That was on Jan 28, 2023, in a Restricted Maiden event over the 1,200m on turf. The pair will be reunited on Jan 14.

Italian Revolution’s two other successes, including one over the Poly 1,000m at his penultimate start on Nov 25, was with Ronnie Stewart aboard. Stewart has also returned to Australia.

