Jamil can steal a run from behind

Apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi bringing up his 10th win of the 2023 season aboard Gun for his master Donna Logan on Dec 9.

Jamil Sarwi has been a bit of the forgotten player in the Singapore apprentice jockey title chase, even if he is right smack in the calculations with two decisive meetings left to go.

The second-year Singaporean rider sits third on 10 winners, four behind leader Jerlyn Seow and one behind Rozlan Nazam. All three are vying for a first crown.

But, the spotlight had thus far been cast on the first two, especially after Rozlan momentarily snatched the lead from Seow with a riding double on Dec 2.

The stage looked all set for a two-horse race, but the real buzz was all about girl power.

The junior log is traditionally less talked up than its senior counterparts’ or the trainers’ premiership, but not in 2023.

Seow is bidding to become the first woman in Singapore to claim the top honours.

In the last two months, Rozlan was pitched as the challenger who could spoil the party. The mature-age apprentice had the wherewithal – a better polish in the saddle as well as a healthy book of rides from his master Ricardo Le Grange.

However, the landscape changed dramatically on Dec 9 when Seow hit a four-timer, Rozlan misfired and Jamil fired in one shot with the aptly named Gun.

The plot thickened with Seow unable to improve on her tally of 14 winners any more. She is ousted for careless riding for the next three meetings – meaning her 2023 season has ended, and she will spend the next two meetings on Dec 17 and 30 praying hard at home.

She will be eyeballing that gap, which is rather healthy – but definitely not unbridgeable for both Rozlan and Jamil.

They will both be busy on Dec 17, a full card for Rozlan and nine out of 11 for Jamil.

While Rozlan showed his altruistic and sporting side when he shared how torn he was between his own title dreams and wish to see history made, Jamil is keeping things simple.

“Everybody wants to become champion. I’m no different,” said the Marine Parade resident.

“I never thought about the title until Akmazani (Mazuki) dropped to fourth and I moved up to third in August. Everybody was saying: ‘Go, Jamil, you can catch up’.”

Vocal support soon translated into more tangible form. On Dec 9, Jamil was handed nine rides, a record for someone who usually takes three to four rides a week.

“I got more rides as some trainers want to support me (in my title bid) but I also asked them,” he said.

“It was a long day, but I didn’t feel tired. Actually, the more rides I had, the more motivated I felt.”

The reward was Gun’s first win in the Open Maiden (1,200m), even if the $18 shot surprised him.

“I didn’t expect him to win. I saw his last two starts, no doubt he ran second on debut, but his last run was poor,” he said.

“I wasn’t very confident, but when I jumped, he was keen and travelled very good and relaxed for me with cover. He gave a nice kick in the straight.”

Though Seow’s suspension narrows the run to the wire down to a two-cornered fight, Jamil knows he still has his job cut out.

He needs a minimum of five wins in the next two meetings to reel Seow in, given a tie on 14 wins would still hand the title to his rival on a countback for seconds.

That is provided Rozlan does not have a day out on his end in the last two meetings.

Jamil would rather not spin too many permutations in his head, or worry about Rozlan’s rides.

The 26-year-old is treating each ride of his as potential champion-making material, especially Silent Is Gold and Axel, and to a lesser degree, Maximum Control and You Think So on Dec 17.

“I would say Silent Is Gold is my best chance. I spoke to (Stephen Gray’s assistant trainer) Saimee (Jumaat) already,” he said.

“He told me to watch how Shafrizal (Saleh) rode him last time. This horse needs to be on the speed.

“If the horse can lead, so be it, but he told me if Fame Star is quicker, just let him go.

“I rode him in a barrier trial last week (Dec 5). He won very well.

“He’s a nice horse, but it’ll still be a tough race with Super Salute and Golden Monkey.

“I think Axel also has a chance in the Class 4 race (1,400m) and Maximum Control has kept improving.

“I also rode You Think So (fifth) last week. I was told to jump and sit, I tried to hold him but he was pulling me into the lead.

“He still fought well, got bumped late, or he could’ve run closer. I think he’s a better chaser, but I’ll let the trainer (Richard Lim) tell me how he wants me to ride him.”

manyan@sph.com.sg