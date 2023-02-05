Jockey See ousted 22½ months in Australia

A mobile phone has landed Troy See in hot water in Australia.

The Singaporean jockey was slapped with a hefty disqualification of 22½ months for his conduct in relation to having a mobile phone in his possession during a random search performed in the jockeys’ room at a Murwillumbah meeting on Jan 21.

See pleaded guilty to three charges – possession of a mobile phone in the jockeys’ room, refusal to obey a stewards’ direction and hindering stewards in the exercise of their powers and duties.

At a Racing New South Wales stewards’ hearing on Friday, the 2018 Singapore champion apprentice was given sentences cut to 13½ months and 22½ months respectively for the last two charges.

Given they are to be served concurrently, See will be ousted for 22½ months.

He was fined A$500 (S$460) for the first charge.

Racing NSW reported that See surrendered his phone to the stewards. But he walked away with it after taking down contact numbers.

He then hid under a truck before being caught by two stewards.

He refused to comply with the stewards’ direction and left in a car with two persons inside.

See has ridden 12 winners in Tasmania, Queensland and New South Wales. He rode his last winner at Warwick on Boxing Day.

In Singapore, he last rode at Kranji on June 18; his last winner on June 4 was Crown Gift.