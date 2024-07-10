July 11 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,800m)

(1) JAPANESE MAPLE has filled the runner-up berth in consecutive outings. Ready to open his account.

(11) RASTIGNAC improved drastically in his last start but has been rested since that appearance back in February. He has switched stables in the interim and is open to further progress.

(3) GLOBAL REEF and (4) MO MENT have both the form and experience to earn a cheque, though a bigger threat could come from newcomer (10) CLEAR THE PATH, who need not be special to play a leading role.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) SEVENTEEN AGAIN would not be winning out of turn, having finished second in both starts. She can go one better.

Of the newcomers, (1) ACCEPT COOKIES and (3) ENDIZAYO appeal most.

(2) BELLISSIVAR should acquit herself competitively.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(6) WATCHMAN ran a close-up second on debut in open company over course and trip. Should prove hard to beat.

Stable companions (8) KOMATI RIVER and (5) SOVEREIGN CROWN are engaged to run at an earlier meeting, so their participation must be monitored.

Well-bred newcomers (2) BLAZE A WAY and (3) DWIGHT EISENHOWER should not be underestimated on debut. Watch the betting.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) EASY ON ME has confirmed the promise of her August 2023 debut with two encouraging comeback runs over shorter and, with this step up in trip likely to unlock further improvement, looks ready to open her account.

But she will be kept honest by (2) CITY LIGHTS, (3) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN and (6) PERFORM, who have the form and experience to pose a threat.

Race 5 (2,600m)

Maturing stayer (7) MAMBO COME TESIO finished ahead of (8) ARLINGTON ACTION and (10) VESUVIO in a similar contest over 2,400m on the Standside track last month and should confirm his superiority on these terms.

(6) AFRAAD and (5) TWENTY DRACHMA’S (2kg better off) are held on that form but could pose more of a threat over 2,600m. Preference, however, is for (2) MEDLERS TART, who will be more at home over this staying distance after a pleasing Highveld introduction over an inadequate trip.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) HAZLO GRANDE returned to form over track and trip last time off a higher mark. He will also be at peak fitness and is good value to confirm his recent progress off a reduced mark.

(2) BLACKBERRY BREEZE is closely related to a Grade 2-placed runner who thrived over staying distances, so the step up to this trip should be to his liking at his third run after a rest and gelding.

(8) SILVANO’S SONG and (9) ROMEO’S MAGIC are closely matched on recent form and could have a say, having dropped further in the ratings.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(4) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE was a dominant start-to-finish winner on her Highveld debut over 1,200m in June for a new yard when fitted with headgear (retained here) and she should remain competitive.Course-and-distance specialist (1) DUENNA, who has the form and consistency off her current mark at a higher level, looks the threat.

(5) HEART PEAKS and (8) JUST BE NICE have also shown enough to suggest that they can have a say.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(2) DOITWITHDIAMONDS made a winning Highveld debut for her new yard and would have come on from that outing. On that evidence, starting from gate 1 will play to her strengths.

Youngster (7) ONE PARTY is progressing with each start while stepping up in trip. She won over this course and distance last time and is likely to acquit herself competitively under just 54kg.

(1) FROZEN FANTASY ran in a two-year-old Grade 1 sprint and drops significantly in class but the 60kg top impost and stall No. 10 will do her no favours.

(5) SAHARA DAWN can sneak a place at nice odds.