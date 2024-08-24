Aug 25 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) ARE YOU SURE made a smart debut on this course. The extra distance suits.

(11) LADYOFDISTINCTION found support on debut and finished close up despite racing greenly.

(1) PANTHERA UNCIA appears to have come to hand and her best effort has been over course and trip.

(5) MY ONE AND ONLY can be included in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) APEX PREDATOR may have needed his last start after a five-month break. He can go one better.

(12) ROSA OSIRIA was much improved over course and distance last time. Respect.

(2) IMMAH made a promising debut and was close up behind Apex Predator. Both should come on with the run.

(4) THE IRON DUKE is one to watch in the betting.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) IZIBULO has been a beaten favourite at her last two. Should go close again.

(7) TAKATALVI improved at her last start. Strong claims.

(3) WARRIOR ROYALE found support on debut and was not beaten far. This trip should suit.

(4) CALL ME HARRIET made some improvement when trying this distance for the first time. Each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(2) QONDANEKUKHANYENI has been a beaten favourite at her last two outings. She took the step-up in trip in her stride last time and should make another bold bid.

(3) PERFECTLY PICKED was a length behind Qondanekukhanyeni at their last meeting. She has been showing signs of coming to hand. Strong claims.

(4) SWEET REUNION improved nicely second-time out when trying a mile. The extra should suit.

(9) OH MANDY steps up in trip. She showed promising improvement last run.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(2) WOODLAND GLADE takes on males and goes over this trip for the first time. She has a handy weight and should go close.

(7) QUANTIFIER stays the trip well and has his third run after a layoff. He improved last run and should strip close to his peak.

(8) FIREFLARE is never far back and was a close-up second last run. A repeat will see him in the mix.

(1) ZAKHO also stays the trip and Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance could make the difference.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) PONGOLA did not have luck from a difficult draw last time in spite of a big drop in class. He has the best draw and can do better.(3) OH MY WORD ITS ROY took on much stronger last start from a difficult draw. He is up against more suitable opposition and is at the bottom of the handicap.

(2) FINAL DESTINY has been close-up on the Poly over this distance at recent outings and is also at the bottom of the weights.

(8) COUNT MARSH is better than his last run, where he also had a tough draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) BOURBON WARRIOR raced in feature company second-time out after shedding his maiden on debut. Looks progressive.

(3) SALT ’N PEPPA made steady improvement to his recent maiden win. He has a handy galloping weight. Strong claims.

(1) NOW I GOT YOU is struggling for his second win but was not far back when taking on a lot stronger last time. He has a light weight.

(8) BEAMONESQUE was never in the hunt from his wide draw and big weight last time. He has shown ability, though, as his seven-length maiden romp bears testimony.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) GREY FANTACY did not have luck from her wide draw last time and was probably in need of the run. She has shown up well in good company and should be a big runner.

(12) WAR EMPRESS won well last start but only got a three-point penalty. She takes a big drop in class and can follow up.

(6) ETHEREAL VIEW is way better than her first run back from a lengthy break and has also shown useful form in good company before shedding her maiden.

(11) CAPE CAPRI shed her maiden last time. She could be the dark horse.