Ghalib is a cut above the rest

The Steven Burridge-trained Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) galloping away to one of his seven wins. The 102-point rater from the Al-Arabiya Stable will be hard to beat in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Polytrack on Aug 25.

A small but interesting field of six runners face the starter in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Aug 25.

On his superior rating of 102 points – 15 clear of next-best Major King – Ghalib stands out.

But to have only six horses (Maxima was scratched) vying for top prize often means the form book can be tossed out the window. Ghalib himself is a prime example.

At his third-last start, which came in a similar contest, the I Am Invincible gelding rolled forward, slammed on the brakes and made a monkey of you know who.

The roles are reversed this time. There is no Golden Monkey or any horse rated better than Ghalib.

However, one horse makes that scenario of the Steven Burridge-trained galloper being caught napping seem improbable for one reason – Pacific Vampire.

The speed demon’s last-start all-the-way win, coming off a run of five defeats, sent the unequivocal message some horses are better off left to themselves, especially wilful front runners.

Trainer Jason Ong tried to wake up the chaser in the Impending five-year-old. To be fair, it was a legitimate move given his three Australian wins were posted in that fashion, but the plan backfired.

Pacific Vampire will try and run his rivals ragged again, especially as he would enjoy an uncontested lead with none of his opponents capable of matching his blistering pace.

The luxury load of 52kg will also take him a long way into the race, but handicapping in racing is all swings and roundabouts – he is up against much better horses than the Class 3 gallopers he accounted for the last time.

Beaten by only Singapore’s two top seeds Lim’s Kosciuszko and Golden Monkey at his last two contests, including the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m), Ghalib has earned his No. 3 spot. The Al-Arabiya Stable-owned five-year-old gives weight all round, but his class should see him through.

Ace Of Diamonds did not quite measure up at his first Group 1 tests in open company, though his fourth in the Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28 was not without merit.

Maybe he was punching above his weight too soon, but better was expected from the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) winner than his eighth place in the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, albeit he was only 3½ lengths off the winner Lim’s Saltoro.

The Swiss Ace four-year-old will find this a touch less taxing.

If the manner in which he thumped Greatham Boy in the 3YO Sprint (1,200m) in April is taken as collateral form against the close rivalry between Pacific Vampire and Greatham Boy, it would come as little surprise if he gets the better of Pacific Vampire on Aug 25.

Asif improved by leaps and bounds second-up from a break. He ran a close third to Big Union in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on Aug 11.

No doubt, this is a major rise in class but, on natural progression, the Per Incanto six-year-old can sneak into the minors.

manyan@sph.com.sg