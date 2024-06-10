June 11 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) IN THE GREEN ZONE and (1) SCARLET MACAW have the form and experience to fight out the finish, while (3) FLEUR DE VILLE has also shown enough to play a role in the outcome.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, of whom (9) STILL SPARKLING and (4) CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS appeal most.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(13) AMERICAN ULTRA caught the eye when staying on to finish third on debut over 1,000m. With the benefit of that experience and expected improvement of this trip, she ought to go close.

(16) FROM A DISTANCE improved after an introductory outing to finish a close-up second over track and trip last time, so need only confirm that progress to pose a threat.

However, a bigger threat could come from (2) DOUBLE DASH, who would have come on appreciably after an encouraging debut third over 1,000m.

(11) BACK AT THE GEORGE, (9) MY ONLY WEAKNESS and (6) TIMELINE are also likely to acquit themselves competitively after improved latest outings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) MON PETIT CHERIE finished a promising third on debut over 1,000m against winners and would have improved with the benefit of that experience.

Watch the betting on well-related newcomers (1) OCTOBER FEST and (12) WINTERONTHEGREEN.

(3) MARITZBURG MEMORY is likely to pose a threat.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) CLIFF SWALLOW has been costly to follow but will appreciate reverting to this distance.

(5) TAM’S KNIGHT, (14) LEAD TO GLORY, (1) BECKY SHARP and (2) JOUEUR DE FLUTE will be competitive if building on improved recent outings.

Returning (7) GIVETHATMANABELLS warrants respect in his first start for a new stable.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) ELLORIX would not be winning out of turn and could be worth siding with, judging by the strength and consistency of her form.

(5) ROCKING PEONIE, (8) UNITED WE STAND, (9) BLIND FAITH and (11) JET GREEN also warrant respect.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Consistent (10) SLURRICANE is distance suited and could be worth siding with despite his awkward draw.

(11) NIGHT BOMBER is an unknown quantity over this distance but is likely to be competitive from a wide gate after finishing second in consecutive outings over 1,200m.

(4) TOUCHDOWN, (5) IN THE BAG, (6) KELP FOREST and (8) KEBONALESEDI are capable of making their presence felt, too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) BARDOLINO could confirm the improvement of his latest win to play a leading role despite a four-point penalty.

(14) QUATERMAIN, (7) NATYAM and (12) KATSU are in good form but drawn wide.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(2) GREEN MANDARIN has impressed in winning back-to-back recent starts and a six-point penalty in his latest success is unlikely to halt his momentum.

Best-weighted (3) TWO A PENNY is course-and-distance suited and should pose a threat under favourable conditions.

(1) GIMME MORE TIME is consistent and boasts sound form references at this level, so should have a role to play.

Last-start winners (7) BATON ROUGE and (8) AZZURRI are on the up and likely to acquit themselves competitively once more.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) ON BOARD has improved in recent starts at a higher level with blinkers and a tongue-tie fitted. She finished a close-up third in a stronger race last time and need only repeat that performance off an unchanged mark to add to her tally.

On recent form, (8) WHY NOT JACKIE and (7) ROYAL LYTHAM are serious threats.

(4) SEEKING THE PEACE was not disgraced against male opposition last time and ought to fare better back against her own sex.