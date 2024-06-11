June 12 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) TRIPPI T is long overdue. One of his best recent efforts has been over course and distance.

(1) HELSINKI has consistent form over further. He is back to a sprint and can feature.

(4) RECORD HIGH bears watching.

(3) BOMBER STREAM looks held on current form but can sneak a place.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) ARVERNI PRINCESS has been taking on stronger at recent outings over course and distance.

(7) PANTEA has made steady improvement at her last two starts.

She is 1.5kg better off with recent winner (6) ZULULANGA, who will again benefit from the apprentice’s 4kg claim.

(10) FASHION MISTRESS started favourite behind Zululanga when last they met and can make amends.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) SAVANTRIX returns from a lengthy break and makes his local debut on the Poly. He has come down in the ratings but has some fair form in smart company.

(2) STRAWBERRY STINGER shed his maiden over course and distance last season. He lost his way back in the Cape but showed signs of a form return last time.

(4) WINTER WAVES is never far back but drops to 1,200m. He has a light weight and goes well on the Poly surface.

(8) MUSIC IS LIFE has some fair recent form. Each-way chance.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(8) SAN MARZANO was caught late by Tom’s Act last time and is 1kg better off in the handicap. He should be able to turn the tables.

(4) TOM’S ACT finished strongly to collar San Marzano when last they met. Will go close.

(6) NATIONAL DREAM was in need of his last run after returning from a lengthy break.

(7) TIN CUP is another that comes out of the Tom’s Act form, finishing less than a length behind, and is also better off with the winner.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) MADISON VALLEY is a promising three-year-old but had it tough from a wide draw last time. Should feature prominently.

(2) RICCARDO was only three lengths back to Hollywoodbets Durban July entries Flag Man and The Grey King last time. Each-way hope.

(7) SEND ME makes his Poly debut but was a touch disappointing last run at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. The blinkers are back on, along with Richard Fourie.

(8) MASTER OF DESTINY was running on late last start in soft ground. He has been knocking on the door. Include in exotic combinations.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) PRETTY ANALIA is something of a Poly specialist and goes well over course and distance.

(5) GREEN VALKYRIE made a promising debut for her new stable and did have some fair Cape form prior to that. Each-way chance.

(7) PURPLE FLOWER showed up well first run out of the maidens. Respect.

(10) DRIVE BY has a wide draw but has shown up well in her last two Poly outings. She gets a 4kg claimer.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) CYBER TIME has been holding form well and was only four lengths off Flagman and The Grey King from a wide draw last time. Goes well over this trip.

(4) DYNALLEY showed up well last run and the step up in trip should suit.

(5) BLACKBERRY MALT showed signs of coming to hand again when just over two lengths behind the winner. He has his third local run since arriving from the Cape.

(6) KUMEMORI was a comfortable winner when dropped in class last time. Not without claims.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) POLITICAL PARTY has been taking on stronger at recent outings on turf. He is down in class and will start from the best alley.

(11) COUNT MARSH has the widest draw to contend with but is a Poly specialist and goes well over this distance.

(5) BALLY MAGIC has come well at recent outings over course and distance. He has a handy galloping weight.

(6) SPACE COWBOY is coming along the right way and was finishing strongly last time.