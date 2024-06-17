June 17 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) AMANATTO made a promising Vaal debut. The experience could count enough to see her home.

(16) FEEL THE WIND showed some pace on debut and should come on with the experience.

(15) JET LAVISH needed her last run on the Poly. Back on turf, and blinkers back on.

(14) PULL A FAST ONE has shown some ability. Money chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(14) WORLD PHAROAH just needed his last run and that form has panned out well.

(11) MY BOY LOLLIPOP flopped on the Poly after making a smart debut. He is still the most experienced runner in the field.

(9) GOOD LIVING did find some market support last time. Dean Kannemeyer is confident of a good debut for (7) DEFINITELY YES.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has her first outing for the in-form Alyson Wright stable.

(2) FACILE showed up well on debut over course and distance. She should come on a few lengths.

(6) LITTLEBLACKGEM is better than her last effort. Extra suits.

(10) THE QUEEN BEE seems limited but never runs badly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) BUZZ BOMB was a beaten favourite when making his handicap debut. Can improve with fair weight.

(4) VERMACILLI drops back to what may prove to be a more suitable trip.

(10) CRESTED EAGLE has drawn out but has shown some improvement of late and is down in class.

(11) PONGOLA has a wide draw but has been consistent.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(8) MARAUDING HORDE is back down to a more suitable trip. Blinkers are back on.

(1) ANCIENT WORLD has been holding form in good company. Likes the trip and gets best draw.

(5) MASTER FUEGO is 2kg worse off with Ancient World on their last meeting, but should be in the mix.

(12) DOWN BY THE RIVER is not the easiest but has come well of late and can finish in the money.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(8) ESCAPE ARTIST has been consistent. She takes a 3kg drop in handicap, together with a big drop in class.

(5) PINSTRIPE has been trying further but could prove more effective over this trip.

(4) NIGHTINGALES SING has been taking on stronger from wide draws since her maiden win. Though shouldering a big weight, she should be competitive.

(11) LIGHT OF DAY is never far behind, although her recent form has been on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) MAGIC TATTOO goes well over the distance and was narrowly beaten last run by (1) HITEMHARDSUNSHINE. However, Sean Tarry’s runner is now 4kg better off with his rival and should be able to turn the tables.

(2) LUNARCAM was touched off in the 400m dash last time and is super quick. Last win was over course and distance.

(6) COIN SPINNER is over his pet trip. The blinkers are back on.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) HEREINAFTER scored lately over course and distance and has twice beaten Rugger Lover.

(4) RUGGER LOVER’S recent form has been on the Poly but she does go well on turf.

(1) ARVERNI PRINCESS is on a five-day back-up after running just over a length off Poppy Of Bayeux. 4kg claim helps.

(10) EMERALD GREEN is never far back. Can finish in the money.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) INTREPID takes a big drop in class and was not far back in stronger company last time.

(12) NORTHERN WARRIOR goes well over course and distance. Take your chances on apprentice.

(10) MAR DEL PLATA also has consistent form over the trip.

(15) FIRE TONIC scored both his wins over course and distance.