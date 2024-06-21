June 22 South Africa form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SIMPLY MAJESTIC’s last run is best ignored. She showed ability when winning two of her four previous starts and can bounce back to win.

(7) SUMMER WINTER comes from a trainer who knows what it takes to win on debut.

(3) FAR REACHING has run well in a couple of her starts without winning and could be the biggest threat.

(6) MILO’S MILLIONAIRE has only been fair in two starts but comes from a bang-in-form yard.

Race 2 (1,500m)

(4) KINDA WONDERFUL caught the eye when running on strongly to finish second over 1,400m against males last time and the extra 100m will be to her liking.

(2) SAHARA CAT won back-to-back 1,000m races before a 15-week absence. Can progress over this extended trip.

(6) MISS WORLD has finished second in consecutive 1,200m races against male opposition. Not to be taken lightly back against her own sex.

(1) POLYNOMIAL beat long odds to make a winning debut over 1,200m. Will improve over step-up in distance.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(5) KAMENSKY showed promise when third on debut and that experience around the turn should serve him well. So he is the one to beat.

(8) ONE PARTY has run well in both starts and should be right there at the finish once again.

(4) JOOST DROOCHSLOOT would not be a surprise winner.

(1) ASIAN DELIGHT is another one to watch.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) SPIRIT GUIDE has been threatening to exit the maiden ranks. Can open her account.

(2) DEVILISHLYGORGEOUS is back after 16 weeks. Capable and goes well fresh.

(5) PINK MOON fits a similar profile and will also enjoy reverting to this shorter trip. (4) HUSH MONEY would have come on in the 14 weeks since her debut. Keep safe.

(9) ANASA’S BOMB caught the eye over 1,400m when last seen.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(10) WILLOWILD is improving. This longer distance should suit her and she is the one to beat.

(8) STORMY SUNDAY showed improvement second-up and could contest the finish once again.

(4) LILAC SNOW and (5) QUELLO CHE were not disgraced on debut. Both can make headway.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(1) FIRST MASTERPIECE won consecutive course-and-distance outings. A four-point penalty may not be enough to halt her.

(4) LOVE SHACK and last-start winner (5) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN have the form and experience at this level to fight for victory too.

(11) NIGHT VIGIL will be a factor on recent form.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) EASY ON ME was returning from a lengthy break. She was entitled to need the run last start. She will strip fitter.

(8) STREISAND is improving and has experience over this course and distance.

(7) SILVER PARASOL must be considered in this lot. Place claims.

(6) RULER OF JUSTICE ran well when fourth last time and is another threat.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) PORQUE TE VAS is 3kg better off with last-start conqueror (9) MOJO MAN.

(4) ROD THE MOD and (10) THE CHARLESTON are also weighted to pose more of a threat on these revised terms.

Last-start winners (2) NORDIC CHIEF and (3) SWIFT ACTION ought to remain competitive too.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(11) SHINTO SHRINE has been costly to follow, but can go one better this time.

(1) DECEPTION PASS is consistent and looked unlucky last time. Big threat.

(5) ROLL OF THE DICE showed vast improvement last time but will need to confirm that run.

(4) PIKE PLACE and (7) MO MENT are all capable of running into the money.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(8) SUGAR MOUNTAIN and (3) ZAPATILLAS are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,400m meeting. Should have a say.

(9) RAPIDASH made no impression last time in a 1,950m Grade 3 but will enjoy reverting to this trip.

(6) COASTAL COMMANDER impressed when winning on his return from a break.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(7) TAMARISK TREE returned to form with a good win last time and has no trouble with this distance, but is badly drawn.

(3) SCALLYWAG is well-drawn and could get the run of the race.

(9) ROYAL GUIDE has good form but returns from a break.

(2) PAISLEY PARK is unreliable but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 12 (1,500m)

(1) ONE STRIPE has won back-to-back Grade 3 sprints. He is likely to go well over step-up in trip.

(3) ALL OUT FOR SIX, has form over 1,400m, and smart speedster (6) TALK TO THE MASTER is also good value.

(7) MAURITIUS KESTREL, (8) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN and (5) RAMA FORSECA complete the shortlist.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(2) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER is speedy. May keep going this time.

(7) SAHARA DAWN is well drawn and should get the run of the race.

(5) KING OF KILDARE may have just needed the last run and could get involved with the finish.

(9) PENDRAGON is clearly a difficult ride but did look an unlucky loser last time.

Race 14 (1,100m)

(10) SOUTHERN SKIES has found a new lease on life after relocating to Cape Town. Could be worth siding with, even under a six-point penalty.

(2) NORDIC QUEST, (14) WINTER RAINFALL and (9) KINKY BOOTS renew rivalry and are weighted to pose more of a threat off their unchanged marks.

Unexposed (5) KYALAMI GIRL can also make her presence felt.

Race 15 (1,800m)

(2) ON THE HORIZON has done little wrong. Should make a bold bid.

The unexposed (8) CUETA takes a jump in class but does have ability.

(1) EXPLOSIVE BOND has been best over a lot further this year but should run well in this company.

(4) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE and (5) IPSO FACTO have not been at their best but could bounce back.

Race 16 (1,950m)

(6) TIME FOR LOVE should confirm her superiority over (5) RAINBOW LORIKEET (1kg worse off).

(9) NAVY STRENGTH and (7) OTTO LUYKEN are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,950m Grade 3.

Race 17 (1,800m)

(2) SAY IT WITH ROSES is improving and may have just needed the run last time.

(3) ARIEL’S JET is in good form and has a place chance.

(5) PRETTY IN PEARLS, (6) RED KNOT and (8) ANGEL’S WISH are all at the top of their game and are capable of winning over this course and distance.

Race 18 (2,200m)

(9) IGNATIUS has rediscovered his form and should also have a say.

(2) BATON ROUGE scored a dominant victory over 2,000m last month. More progress to come.

(6) DAIMYO is likely to improve over this extended trip.

(1) MOHANDAS, (7) SUDDEN SONG and (5) MISTER MONOCLE have a bit to find on that form but are weighted to get closer.