Keeping faith pays off with Big Return

Champion apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow bringing Big Return back to scales after their all-the-way win in the Novice race (1,400m) at Kranji on Aug 25. The Jerome Tan-trained galloper was at his third start.

After three impressive barrier trial wins at Kranji, a deal to sell the unraced Big Return to Hong Kong was almost inked.

With only a few months left before Singapore racing winds up on Oct 5, it made sense for owners Cat Racing to explore such a lucrative option. The cat was not quite in the bag, though.

At his Kranji debut in a Restricted Maiden (1,200m) on July 28, the then two-year-old son of Divine Prophet – a winner of his three trials by an aggregate margin of 12 lengths – bombed his start.

Even after a monumental effort to still finish fifth, around two lengths off the winner Ocean Jupiter, the buyers pulled the pin.

First impressions count, especially in racing when it comes to unknown quantities at their baptisms of fire.

The Hong Kong scene being even more competitive, such ordinary barrier manners would be about as desirable as cold dumplings at a Kowloon dim sum restaurant.

Instead of laughing all the way to the bank, trainer Jerome Tan and connections had to go back to the drawing board, while hoping Big Return’s next starts would make them forget the deal that got away.

“We all saw what he did at the trials. He was even supposed to be sold to Hong Kong,” said Tan.

“But after he missed the kick on debut, they changed their minds.”

It was a blow, but not the end of the world. Big Return was still a baby with scope for improvement and can still make amends.

A fighting third to Lim’s Shavano in an Open Maiden (1,200m) on Aug 18 after overcoming barrier No. 10 restored their faith in him.

Tan then took a gamble – a much tougher Novice race over a longer 1,400m on the quick back-up a week later on Aug 25.

It was a small but select field made up of his debut nemesis Ocean Jupiter, the consistent Spieth Heroine, Fire who was down from Class 4, and Cheval Pegasus, second at his last three runs.

But with one ace up the sleeve in the shape of the inside alley this time, Tan knew his charge had improved and was a chance if he did not fluff his lines at the getaway.

He did not. He stepped out beautifully under first-time partner, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, shot to the lead and railed right around the circuit like a greyhound.

By the 600m mark, he had opened up to a massive lead of around six to seven lengths, begging the question what the other six riders were thinking. Maybe they thought Big Return was not as good as he was cracked up to be after his bungled start and the one-paced third over a shorter trip.

But Big Return did not slow down, gave them the slip – and never returned to them.

Despite Manoel Nunes’ desperate efforts on Supreme Liner to bridge the gap, it was evident the bird had flown.

Seow had to keep him stoked up, though, to keep his mind on the job as he hit the line 2½ lengths clear of Supreme Liner with Spieth Heroine (Krisna Thangamani) third another 1 3/4 lengths away.

The moderate time of 1min 23.55sec for the 1,400m on the short course told the story. Big Return had caught his rivals napping.

“Today he jumped well, last time he jumped like hell – and was six wide,” said Tan.

“There was no speed in the race. We knew he would lead and he had the rails to guide him.”

Seow knew that instruction to lead came with a caveat.

“Jerome said if the horse jumped slow, he can get keen,” she said.

“He was actually keen, but with the soft lead, he just kept going. In my opinion, he can go further, but it’s for the trainer to decide.”

