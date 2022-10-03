King Arthur reigns supreme at Kranji again

Leading apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli driving King Arthur (No. 2) to a 1/2-length win from Sky Eye (Shafrizal Saleh) in the Class 1 race over 1,200m on Sunday.

King Arthur bounced back from a plain run to show his true worth in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on Sunday.

Only fifth to Lucky Jinsha at his last outing, the I Am Invincible five-year-old vindicated those who had stayed in his corner and sent him out as the $12 favourite.

But, truth be told, they must have clutched their tickets with a touch of nervousness inside the last 200m.

Throughout the speed dash, the cut-throat duel between Sky Eye (Shafrizal Saleh) and Illustrious (Wong Chin Chuen) had set the stage for a swooper to descend, with King Arthur (Yusoff Fadzli) in the perfect stalking position to land the prize.

But the win was forged in more workman-like fashion than expected.

Illustrious stayed on gamely despite his early exertions, only to suddenly vanish at the 200m. He returned lame and as a roarer after the race. But an even braver Sky Eye was still hanging on for dear life up front.

The Jason Lim-trained sprinter had Entertainer (Jerlyn Seow) and Muraahib (Simon Kok) safely held, but he would surely crack once King Arthur hit top gear.

He did eventually, but only very late, and after Yusoff had to earn every cent of his riding fee.

King Arthur indeed looked poised to strike, but did not lengthen up as anticipated.

Sky Eye was begging for the line, albeit still in front, while King Arthur was chipping away, but running out of turf.

However, a determined Yusoff, who had guided the Donna Logan-trained galloper to his last three wins, eventually pressed the right button in the nick of time.

King Arthur stamped his class late to score by 1/2- length from Sky Eye. Grand Koonta (Vlad Duric) ran on for third, another 1/2-length away. But the grey found himself in restricted room (wedged in between King Arthur and Muraahib) at a crucial point.

The winning time was a class record of 1min 08.51sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

“It’s a pleasure to have such a horse to train. A big thanks to (Fortuna NZ Racing Stable manager) John Galvin,” said Logan.

“I thought he was bit far off with a bit to do, but he’s got a big heart and a motor. He just kept going.

“Yusoff gets on famously well with this horse.

“I knew the boy could ride, but he just didn’t have the horse power under him.

“Now that he does, he’s got the confidence and has come by leaps and bounds.

“He’s a great asset, he’s a great worker.

“Wherever it may be, I’m thrilled to bits when he rides a winner, like when he won one for Tim (Fitzsimmons) today (Thunder).”

Yusoff also won aboard Logan’s Charminton ($18) for a treble that has widened his lead on fellow Logan apprentice Seow to eight winners in the Singapore apprentice jockey’s premiership (21-13).

“I’m very happy with ma’am and the owner (David Ellis of Te Akau Stable, who was in town) for their support. I couldn’t have done it without them,” said the Malaysian.

“He (King Arthur) had a good draw, the plan was to jump behind the speed.

“At the top of the straight, he gave me a nice response.

“He’s a horse I ride every day. I’m happy with what he does for me.”

On the trainers’ log, the Logan-Fitzsimmons ding-dong battle is showing no signs of letting up.

Not to be outdone by Logan’s double, Fitzsimmons hit back with a similar score with Thunder ($55) and Mr Black Back ($10).

As a result, Logan keeps the yellow jersey on with 52 winners, one ahead of Fitzsimmons.

