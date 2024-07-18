Kosi, Greatham Boy are ‘roaring’ to go

Greatham Boy (Ryan Curatolo) hitting the line nicely to finish in advance of Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) in a barrier trial on July 18.

With the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) truly locked in their collective minds, Lim’s Kosciuszko and Greatham Boy went to the trials.

Paired together in the second of just three hit-outs on the morning of July 18, they left little to the imagination.

In reality though, it was Greatham Boy who threw in more punches and the reward was a victory over Kranji’s favourite son.

Yes, on the day and at the trials, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper had the better of Daniel Meagher’s superstar.

But, as the Fitzsimmons’ camp probably know, that was just a warm-up to the real show on July 28.

For now though, they will savour the win which came at the end of a thoroughly exciting 1,000m sprint.

Indeed, do not make much of the time Greatham Boy needed to run the trip. It was a slow 1min 02.21sec.

By their lofty standards, it was pedestrian. But, like always, it was wonderful and a real treat – to see 20-time winner Lim’s Kosciuszko at full gallop.

The trial panned out much like we had expected with Lim’s Kosciuszko and Greatham Boy – rated 120 and 74 respectively – leading the party of four into the final stretch which opened to that run to the line.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, Greatham Boy was first to make a move. It came at the 250m mark and it took him a couple of strides to get the lead which, until then had belonged to Wins One.

Racing widest of the lot – which was also the safest route to take – Lim’s Kosciuszko, under regular partner Marc Lerner, set off after Greatham Boy.

But it was not a do-or-die mission. He just allowed the horse he knew so well to glide to the post.

Job done, Lim’s Kosciuszko trotted back to Meagher’s yard where he would have had a good hose-down and, maybe, a little treat.

As for Greatham Boy, the real big test will come when he takes on Kranji’s best sprinters in that time-honoured contest which we have come to know as the Lion City Cup.

Lim’s Kosciuszko will be shooting for a third Cup win, having taken the goodies in 2022 and 2023.

It is a pity that this being the last time the race will be run, he will not be able to match – or maybe even better – the achievement of the great Rocket Man who won the race a record four times from 2009 to 2012.

But reminiscing is for another day. For now, his connections have targeted the Lion City Cup and that must surely be Lim’s Kosciuszko’s aim and focus.

As for Greatham Boy, he is shooting for a hat-trick and the trial win will surely boost his stock and the hopes of his connections.

It will, no doubt, be an uphill task but one that he will surely relish – especially since it will come just days before his fourth birthday on Aug 1.

One who will turn three on that same day is Cheval Pegasus. The mood is already on the upswing after he took out the final trial of the morning.

Racing against much older horses, the son of Flying Artie put in a neat run when coming from fourth on settling and third at the top of the straight to beat eight-year-old Salamence by half-a-length.

Three-year-old Tommy Gun (Curatolo) finished with a flourish to settle for third.

Cheval Pegasus, who was ridden by Bruno Queiroz, clocked 1min 00.92sec for the sharp sprint.

Yet in nearly winning once in four races from May 14, the Team Cheval Stable-owned galloper still ran four good races.

The Jason Ong-trained runner ran fourth on May 14, third on May 18, followed by two seconds on June 9 and June 22.

Yes, he has been looking for a way in and, with natural progression, we reckon the door should open sooner rather than later.

The other winner on July 18 was Bureaucrat (Manoel Nunes), who took out the first trial after weaving a passage for himself in the home stretch.

Prepared by Mahadi Taib, the New Zealand-bred is winless in 14 starts. But that showing at the trials does suggest that there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

