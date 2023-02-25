Krisna delivers on Super Salute

Super Salute (Krisna Thangamani, No. 9) racing his way to a four-in-a-row on Saturday.

Jason Lim had his heart in his mouth when his rising star Super Salute dwelt at the start of the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,200m) on Saturday.

The Singaporean trainer would probably have breathed better had regular partner Manoel Nunes been in the saddle. With the Brazilian ace unable to make the 50.5kg allotted to the Alan John-owned son of I Am Invincible, it was Krisna Thangamani who got the call-up.

Lim’s early scare was not a slight on Krisna’s ability, though. Four previous wins together have long cemented the Malaysian as one of Lim’s favourite local riders, especially at the lower end of the weight scale.

But Super Salute is no Ibex or Samurai Express going around in a Maiden or Class 5 race.

A four-in-a-row and, more importantly, a berth in the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge were at stake.

But Lim soon kicked himself for his haste in underestimating Krisna’s ability to get out of a pickle.

“When the horse fly-jumped, I was like ‘oh no, Krisna will have to put him behind’,” said Lim.

“But he quickly made up ground to settle in fourth. It was a great move.”

The kudos did not end at only the recovery stage. Krisna’s arguably more defining initiative came 200m later when he popped the $11 favourite off the fence to sit in a one-out, one-back position behind leader Fame Star (Jerlyn Seow).

With the horse to beat, Silent Is Gold (Ronnie Stewart), travelling sweetly on Fame Star’s girth, Krisna could ill-afford to get boxed in.

“Credit to Krisna, who knew how much horse he had under him, and how he was able to put him in a favourable position,” said Lim.

“I told him before the race that there’ll be early pace in the race. My instructions were simple: Stay on the horse and he will find his own way.”

Ad-lib plans can go astray, especially in horse racing. But, aside from the bungled start, it was a copybook ride executed to a tee, including at the business end, where Krisna squared up to Stewart in a brief tussle, and won.

Quarter Back (Wong Chin Chuen) nearly spoiled the party as he came flashing home on the outside but Super Salute held on with half-a-length to spare on the line. Silent Is Gold lost no marks with third place, another head away.

Lim hopes Super Salute’s only chink in the armour will not prove costly one day.

“The only thing is that bad habit of fly-jumping at the start. To me, he’s not naughty, he’s just got the heart to compete,” he said.

“He takes it too fast. Hopefully, with more racing under his belt, he will calm down.

“If he didn’t have these barrier problems, things would have been so much easier.

“Still, he’s done me proud. He’s gone up two grades in two starts and ran 1min 8.83sec, which is a very good time.”

It was not only Lim heaving a huge sigh of relief at the winner’s enclosure.

If anything, Krisna’s was even more pent-up. The just-turned senior rider had been feeling the pressure all week.

“I was very worried. He’s one of the best horses in Singapore and had won three in a row, but he’s also got barrier issues,” said Krisna.

“When he fly-jumped, I panicked. But luckily, he managed to pick up quickly and follow the on-pace horses.

“I saw Silent Is Gold in front, he was the horse to beat. I had to bring my horse out to sit behind him.

“With only 50kg on his back, he responded very well but, in the last 50m, he slowed down a bit, probably because I used him up early.

“I was so happy when I crossed the line first.”

Lim said he did not have to scratch his head for a rider when the weights came out.

“Last week, I already knew Super Salute would get 50.5kg,” said Lim.

“I told the owners we should put Krisna on as he helps a lot with trackwork. He’s put in a great ride.”

While Krisna’s job as Lim’s go-to lightweight rider seems as safe as houses, Nunes will return in the saddle when the handicaps rise, especially heading towards his main goal, the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

“The next step now is to get him to 1,400m but there is no such race for him in March,” said Lim.

“But I may look at a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m at the end of March, as long as he pulls up well.”