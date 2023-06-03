Let’s hear it for Race 5’s only girl, Baltic Secret

Race 1 (1,800m)

(1) GO LIKE FLO finished ahead of (5) BEAU KALA and four of the same rivals last time and should confirm that superiority over the extra 200m.

(2) POORLITTLERICHGIRL is 2kg better off with those rivals. Likely to pose a threat with improved fitness on her side.

(4) FLIRTY DANCER is worse off at the weights but capable of improving after a comeback outing.

Returning (7) GLOBAL AVENUE has claims too.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Progressive (7) NARINA TROGON and consistent (2) NEVADA KING are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest and are likely to play leading roles again.

(5) IMPETUOUS was a given a peach of front-running ride when winning in his first start as a gelding. He could be hard to peg back if allowed a soft lead, with further progress on the cards.

Returning (4) TOP QUALITY has scope and must be respected too.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) GIMMEAFIRST won a similar contest when last seen over this trip and will be competitive reverting to this distance.

Versatile (3) FUN ZONE is consistent and renews rivalry, having finished ahead of that rival over 1600m last time. Should go close on her peak outing.

(8) INARA’S DYNASTY is unexposed and open to improvement on her return. Keep safe.

(2) BONIKA and (6) OSCAR’S WINNER are not out of it either.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) SUMMER LILY and (6) DISTANT WINTER were impressive when winning last time. The debut-winning Summer Lily gets 4kg from the latter, so is preferred.

(5) QUICK TRIP is also 6kg better off on the form of a previous meeting and should make her presence felt as a result.

Last-start winners (7) ONI SAN and (8) UNCONQUERABLE LADY could get into the picture, especially if building on that improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) BALTIC SECRET, the only filly in the race, lost her unbeaten record last time and showed signs of inexperience on that occasion. She gets weight from her male rivals and could resume winning ways with improvement likely.

(4) TEFLON MAN made an impressive winning comeback earlier this month. Tightened up since, so ought to fight for victory.

Well-bred (5) UNDERWORLD and (7) ZOOMIE have the form and experience to pose a threat, too.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(11) MASKED VIGILANTE was returning from a break when finishing behind in-form (7) TUSCAN GOLD, so can turn the tables on that rival with improved fitness.

(9) AIR OF ROYALTY won a similar contest last time. Can play another leading role.

(5) SEEKING PEACE and (10) WINTER PEARL are better than their last starts suggest. Can figure.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) WHERE’S THE PARTY could be worth another chance with blinkers on.

(9) PORQUE TE VAS ran well again off this mark last time and is likely to be competitive.

(5) MUSICAL ARTS scored a last-start win over course and distance.

(3) PALO QUEEN, (4) NIPPY WINTER and (10) SILVER SCREEN are capable of getting into the picture, too.