Lucky Harry in a big hurry

In a sudden lucky streak, jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim savoured a hat-trick from his last three rides on Saturday for his first winners of the new season.

His winners – Circuit Mission in Race 8, Sayonara in Race 9 and Entertainer in Race 10 – were for different trainers (James Peters, Ricardo Le Grange and Donna Logan respectively).

His three-peat was equalled when Danny Beasley snared a last-stride win on Lim’s Bestbreaker in the final race. The Australian had won Race 4 on Snip and Race 7 on Lim’s Unique, both also trained by Daniel Meagher.

Beasley has shot to the top of the jockeys’ premiership with eight wins from 32 rides. He is one win ahead of Manoel Nunes, who did not ride because of a suspension.

Saturday was A’Isisuhairi’s fourth day of riding this year. His best from four earlier mounts was a fourth on Lim’s Spin.

In the three other race days, he had an exasperating five seconds and a third from 18 rides.

“It was getting a little frustrating with so many seconds. I had so many good rides, but I just could not get my first winner after a few weeks,” said A’Isisuhairi, who is affectionately known as Harry at Kranji.

“You kind of feel a little bit down. But, when I won on Circuit Mission, it just brought back the confidence. I was happy, it was a good day at the office.”

Circuit Mission, who had not won since his hat-trick in May 2019, signalled his intentions in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,400m on the Long Course A with an impressive trial victory the previous week.

But the Ngo Tai Tak-owned seven-year-old was meeting a strong field, headed by last-start winner Red Ocean.

After a good jump, A’Isisuhairi secured the box seat behind the $22 second favourite Ironchamp and Red Ocean, the $11 favourite.

Once Circuit Mission hit the front with 300m to go, A’Isisuhairi kept him going to win by half a length from the fast-closing Tangible in a quick 1min 21.44sec.

“The horse has been well prepared by James, so we knew he was going to run a good race,” said A’Isisuhairi.

“Of course, it was a strong field. But, in saying that, the horse had a nice trial and galloped well.

“He was fully ready for the race, so to get the result, I was just happy for James, and myself to get my first winner of the year.

“We knew there was going to be a hot tempo. I was just happy to get my horse travelling nice and steady. Top of the straight, I knew those two leaders would stop and my horse was still on the bridle.

“As soon as I improved him and went past Red Ocean, the horse just gave me a good turn of foot and won a nice race.”

Circuit Mission paid $63.

Sayonara’s triumph might just be in a $30,000 Class 5 event over 1,800m, but A’Isisuhairi said the Shirtliff Stable-owned galloper was something special to him. After all, he had done the hard yards and it has paid off.

“There’s a story behind this,” said the Kelantan-born rider. “I told Ricardo the horse is pretty sound, but he’s a bit into himself. He can pull during trackwork and just doesn’t do things right. He’s not an easy horse to get the best out of... I told Ricardo I didn’t mind coming to work on him.

“So, for me to win three times on him now is a great reward, even though he’s a Class 5 horse.

“He means a lot to me, especially as I have been working on him, and to win for the owner and Ricardo, who has been supporting me, is quite special.”

Sayonara was in the rear early after jumping from the second-widest barrier (Gate 10).

But A’Isisuhairi managed to secure the inside run and gradually made his way up to midfield.

Lemon Squash set a big lead, but Sayonara kept progressing and hit the front 400m out. From there, he kicked away to win by 21/4 lengths from last-start winner Super Atas in 1min 50.00sec. He paid $26.

With his confidence growing after winning two races in succession, A’Isisuhairi was in his element on Entertainer in the day’s main event – the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

He jumped well and hounded stablemate Makkem Lad. The $10 favourite Celavi was expected to vie for the lead but was in fourth spot.

With the fast pace set – the first 400m in 23.87sec – many expected the Logan duo to tire. Makkem Lad did run out of steam, but not Entertainer.

With only 50kg on his back, he kept going and staved off the fast-finishing Ararat Lady by 3/4 lengths in 1min 04.39sec.

It was his seventh success in 15 starts for Fortuna NZ Racing Stable. He also paid a juicy $66.

“My horse jumped very well and I never wasted my time to get across and sit next to the stablemate, Makkem Lad,” said A’Isisuhairi.

“My horse, with no weight, was on the bridle. I had a lot of horse underneath. When I let him down, he really gave me a good turn of foot.

“I think, from the last 300m, I was quite positive I was going to win another race.”

A’Isisuhairi will miss Wednesday’s meeting because of a careless riding suspension.

