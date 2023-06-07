Madison Blues overdue for a victory

Race 1 (1,000m)



Mostly first-timers and those that have run have not shown much.

The best could be (1) CHAMPONELLE, who was not too far back on debut and experience counts.

Going on trainers’ comments, (14) HONSHU and (15) PLINIAN could prove the pick of the newcomers.



Race 2 (1,000m)



(2) BABY LOVE made good improvement second-up, going down narrowly. She has seen the course and should run a good race.

(8) JANE’S VISION raced greenly in both starts and can still improve.

(1) FAIRY TRIPP was also green around the Greyville turn and can do better down the straight.

(6) VISION TO ACHIEVE improved on her debut effort to finish second. Can be third-time lucky.



Race 3 (1,200m)



(9) PIECE BY PIECE has shown up well in two sprints. Chance.

(4) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON was not far off at long odds last start. With Keagan de Melo up, one needs to take notice.

(2) PORTO ZANTE also finished close on debut and will improve.

(1) QUERANDI found some market support on debut but failed to show. She could surprise.



Race 4 (1,600m)



(2) MADISON BLUES is overdue and could be hard to beat. The blinkers and the Poly may have been his undoing last start. Back on turf, sans the gear, should see Paul Lafferty’s runner home.

(4) SAFE SPACE has shown some ability but is lightly raced. He tries first-time blinkers.

(6) JURY’S OUT was a touch disappointing last run but all his three starts have been in the soft. He goes over this trip for the first time.

(5) TRITON is a long-time battler but is seldom too far back. There is not much depth to this field and he has a strong each-way chance.



Race 5 (1,400m)



(5) VALERIAS DREAM won well last time. The Peter Muscutt stable is in outstanding form and 1.5kg claiming apprentice Siphesihle Hlengwa is booked to counter the three-point rise in the handicap.

(2) MARIA COROLINA ran well below par behind Valerias Dream when last they met but is back over her preferred course and distance.

(1) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY has put in two fair efforts since returning from the Cape. She is badly out at the handicap but has bottom weight. On her day, she is capable of surprising.

(9) LADY SERENA is in good form over the trip and has an each-way chance.



Race 6 (1,400m)



(5) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS has improved with blinkers and took on stronger rivals last time. The trip suits and he has a competitive draw.

(3) CHEEKY LADDIE has been consistent over sprints but may now be looking for this extra 200m.

(2) GOLD INDEX has improved with blinkers and was not too far back in feature company last time, won by stablemate Strawberry Bear. He looks the stable-elect, judging on jockey bookings.

(9) UNSOLVED RIDDLE made major improvement with first-time blinkers. He jumped from a tough draw that day and a repeat can see him home.



Race 7 (1,000m)



(7) STANLEY PARK is going over his best trip and has been consistent. His last run was on the Poly and the switch back to turf should suit.

(6) PRINCEKRESH is a distance specialist and can give 4kg claimer James Lihaba his first winner.

Gareth van Zyl has two strong runners in (4) RAFA’S BOY and (1) QUEST FOR THE BEST.

Rafa’s Boy has the stable rider aboard but Quest For The Best has a claiming apprentice up. Both are in form.

(3) SUPER FAST was given a hefty handicap mark after his maiden success but he is effective over the trip and has de Melo aboard.



Race 8 (1,200m)



(10) BLESS ME FRED was found out by a wide draw on the Poly last run. He seems best over a shorter trip but was in cracking form before that.

Mark Dixon has two strong contenders in (14) THE GLIDING FISH and (4) SHELL SEEKER.

The Gliding Fish may be the stable-elect but Shell Seeker has been knocking on the door for some time and a strong rider aboard could finally see her home for her second win.

(1) AULD MUG has improved with blinkers and the extra 200m could br