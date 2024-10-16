Oct 17 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) CAT O’CLOCK would not be winning out of turn. Her experience will stand her in good stead.

(9) MISS LIA and (4) SONIC JET showed promise as juveniles and are open to improvement after time off.

Well-bred newcomers (7) ARTIC SILVER, (10) SHAMOON and (11) WINTER MIRACLE are worth a market check.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(14) GREEN SAPPHIRE acquitted herself well in defeat in two starts as a juvenile against quality opposition. She is open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(6) POTBERRIE and (7) PURSUIT OF FAME have the form, experience and race fitness to expose any chinks in that rival’s armour.

Newcomers (10) CAN YOU DANSE, (11) ENFLAME and (12) ON TARGET need not be too special to make their presence felt.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(1) SO SEDUCTIVE and (3) THE NAVY LARK have nothing to prove at this level and should once again be competitive.

Debut winner (6) KINGS AGAIN has more scope to improve and should not be underestimated on her reappearance.

(5) STARS AND BRA’S is also open to further progress on her comeback.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(5) LACEWING and (6) GLAMOROUS LADY have filled the runners-up berth in too many consecutive recent outings, so neither would be winning out of turn. Get their chances in this.

(7) ANCIENT WISDOM and (1) AMBITIOUS LADY, who was backed last time, are likely to pose the biggest challenge.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(1) LUTHULI caught the eye when running on from last to finish under two lengths off the winner over 1,450m at a higher level last time. He represents the value here in his peak outing over an extended trip off a two-point lower mark and with his rider taking 4kg off.

(3) FUTUREWOLFF and (4) THAMBI are closely matched on recent form and there is not much separating them on revised terms.

(5) AMERICAN BISCUIT has course-and-distance experience while (8) VAVA VEGAS is an unknown entity over this distance. Outside chances.

Race 6 (1,700m)

Stablemates (1) MOOLA MAN and (2) POCKET WATCH are consistent and should acquit themselves competitively, though a slight preference is for the latter from gate No. 2.

Last-start winner (5) ROYAL EDITION remains competitive under a three-point penalty while (4) TOTAL SURRENDER should pose more of a threat on 1.5kg better terms.

Hard-knocker (10) CELTIC RUSH and recent hat-trick scorer (8) EIGER SANCTION, even at this level, are not without a chance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) CALIDA took advantage of a drop in the ratings to finish a close-up third at a higher level last time. He was penalised four points but will appreciate this drop in class.

(6) TRIED AND TRUE caught the eye in KZN in her first start for this stable with this headgear fitted.

Veterans (7) WRITTEN IN STONE and (12) DARK TIDE continue to fare admirably and should make their presence felt again.

Keep (13) COUNT YOUR CHANCES safe.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) HIS LORDSHIP returned from a rest during which he was gelded to shed his maiden tag with a course-and-distance success. He is open to further progress and will benefit from his rider’s 4kg claim.

Stablemates (1) VEGAS HI RISE, (6) WARM WINTER NITE and (11) COMMANDER OF ALL have the form and experience at this level to challenge the selection.