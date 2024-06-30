July 1 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The trainer Francis Lui-jockey Vincent Ho duo of Golden Sixty fame are aiming for a win with Second To None in the last race of the Hong Kong Reunification Cup Handicap meeting at Sha Tin on July 1, a Class 3 event over 1,600m.

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Colourful Winner can improve after his solid fifth placing on debut. Expecting a big forward step following that eye-catching effort over this course and distance. He is worth a shot at odds.

1 Metro Warrior does his best racing over this trip. He is suited in the grade and the stable has been in very good form all season.

5 Amazing Fun makes his debut and receives a favourable set of hands to guide him: Zac Purton.

2 Cheval Valiant is another who loves the course and distance. He should lead. Do not discount.

Race 2 (1,400m)

9 Jazz Club has been knocking on the door for a while. He is suited in this grade and his most recent efforts have been sound. He is ready to win and should take a powering of beating.

11 Speedstar is lightly raced but does have plenty of ability. The inside gate affords him options and his pairing with Hugh Bowman enhances confidence.

10 Perfect Peach has proven consistent of late and he can make his presence felt. Karis Teetan knows the horse and he is not without a chance.

7 Medic Elite is surely the best of the rest.

Race 3 (1,400m)

2 Gangnam Star dips in grade. His latest effort in Class 5 saw him miss narrowly and if he manages to replicate that run, then he should prove hard to beat. The inside gate has him favoured, too.

4 Aromatica turned his form around last start. He has always shown potential and his latest outing suggests he is nearing a first win. Main danger.

11 Precision Goal is likely to roll forward in his bid to register another win. He is drawn ideally.

13 Ho Ho Star closed off nicely in his most recent outing.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Ka Ying Victory is in super form. He is seeking a third straight win and does shape as the hardest to beat here as he aims to extend his streak.

2 Hasten Delight is lightly raced, although he does already boast the one win from four starts. He gets an opportunity.

5 Alpha One makes his Hong Kong debut after stringing together several impressive performances in Australia. He appears forward enough to make his presence felt.

6 Flying High has consistency on his side and it would not surprise to see him outperform expectations.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Harold Win has only had two starts, although he has looked pretty good in both of them when finishing fourth. He can take another step forward and might just be a little bit of value as he shoots for a breakthrough victory.

7 Lucky Impact makes his debut. His most recent trial was solid and his pairing with Bowman catches the eye. He looks ready to run a big race first-up.

9 Sight Supreme has mixed his form. However, he is worth respecting, especially with Purton electing to ride.

8 Perfecto Moments is next best.

Race 6 (1,400m)

5 Supreme Lucky won well three starts ago and has since remained in solid condition. He is a nice horse and there actually appears to be more improvement to come from him. He gets a super chance.

7 Superb Boy arguably should have won more races than one this season. He has finished second four times this campaign, including last start. He will be going close once again.

2 Flaming Rabbit can roll forward from gate 1. He will relish getting back to this distance.

4 Wonder Kit is next in line. He has consistency on his side.

Race 7 (1,200m)

12 Affirm can find the front early in a bid to offset the wide draw. He has taken running down at times and has shown that he is ever so close to a first win. He will take some reeling in.

5 Flying Luck charged home on debut to grab sixth. That effort was eye-catching and the added distance should suit. He will be coming hard and late.

9 Mr Valiant is a one-time winner. He has been solid this term and gets his shot from the gate.

Purton sticks with 1 Nebraskan, who is clearly open to further improvement. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,400m)

8 Forerunner is racing well and he deserves another win. Bowman retains the ride and the inside gate is an advantage, especially in a tricky contest such as this.

5 Solid Win did his best work late last start and he is open to advancing further. He looks well placed against this group and should be taking another step forward.

10 Happy Daily has dropped to a competitive rating. He was without any luck last start and is clearly a much, much better horse than that effort. Big watch.

7 Grand Boss is next in line.

Race 9 (1,400m)

2 Fighting Machine has returned following a short break in excellent order. He gets another chance and pairs favourably with Purton, who retains the ride. He can improve and should take beating.

3 Super Infinity is lightly raced but has placed twice in both outings. He boasts form behind several super talents and is expected to be fighting out the finish.

7 Mighty Strength turned his form around to grab sixth last start. He caught the eye that day and commands respect.

11 Happydearhappydeer has claims.

Race 10 (1,200m)

4 Bottomuptogether is unbeaten and seeking a third straight win. He is a serious talent and this is his race to lose. He draws ideally and gets Purton aboard once more.

5 Divano won twice from three starts and has the inside draw on his side. The obvious challenger.

14 Euro Rocks slots in light and has claims. He has shown at times that he has what it takes to mix it with this sort of opposition.

3 Prawns Eleven gets a chance.

Race 11 (1,600m)

6 Second To None goes about his racing well and appears capable of adding to his pair of wins. He is still improving and there is no reason to suggest why he will not handle the step-up in trip.

4 The Heir has plenty of potential, though he is proving costly for supporters having placed four times from six starts without winning.

9 Pray For Mir finished fourth on debut. He can improve and clearly has plenty of potential.

12 Ariel can find the front and give this group something to reel in.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club