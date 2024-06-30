There is more to the week than just work

Italy's goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma beaten as Switzerland scores in the Round of 16 match on June 30.

Do not let the Monday blues creep in just yet!

We have put together a list of activities you can line up so there is something to look forward to other than work meetings and lunches.

1. Catch euro 2024 action on big screen

Tampines, Punggol and Bedok residents can catch the Euro 2024 matches live at the integrated lifestyle and community hubs.

The hubs will be screening to quarter-final matches on July 6 and 7, semis on July 10 and 11, and the final showdown on July 15.

Our Tampines Hub will screen the matches at Space on Level 2, One Punggol at Celebration Square on Level 1 and Heartbeat@Bedok at Function Room on Level 3.

For more information, go to the respective Facebook pages OurTampinesHub, heartbeatbedok and OnePunggol.

2. singapore-grown personalised skincare

Skincare brand Anake is introduces the first-ever skincare line to be crafted in Singapore.

The brand's personalised skincare is showcased in four lines of distinct products: The Anake Gold Line, The Sapphire Collection, The Elite Series and Superfood Edible Skincare.

The four lines of skincare products address key skincare concerns with innovative, effective solutions in a holistic and comprehensive approach to ensure optimal results.

Anake outlets can be found at Nex, Hougang Mall and White Sands.

3. shop and dine with HSBC’s new Live+ Credit Card

HSBC's new Live+ Visa credit card brings dining perks across Asia to cardholders through the Live+ Dining Programme.

The card gets cardholders a 15 per cent discount at over 200 restaurants across Asia on top of the enhanced 8 per cent cashback in dining, shopping and entertainment.

The cashback can be enjoyed at retail outlets, departmental stores and online marketplaces, as well as cinemas and streaming platforms.

4. immerse in singapore fashion designs

#sgfashionnow: Runway Singapore returns to Asian Civilisations Museum after its premiere in Busan and Seoul in South Korea.

Happening now till Sept 1, the largest edition in the #sgfashionnow series showcases works by 28 designers in partnership with Lasalle College of the Art's School of Fashion.

Head down to the museum's Contemporary Gallery to view the stunning garments, designed around the themes of craftsmanship, innovation in tradition and urban styles.

#sgjewellerynow is also making its debut, showcasing contemporary Singapore jewellery, till Sept 1.

5. get ready for a shopping spree on amazon singapore

From July 16 to 21, Prime Day offers Prime members thousands of deals and exclusive discounts on Amazon Singapore.

Customers can enjoy savings across a wide range of products from top local, international brands and small businesses, including Philips, Mattel, Owala and Muji at amazon.sg/primeday.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and viewed items.

6. win prizes with tada

To mark its sixth anniversary, ride-hailing platform Tada is giving riders a chance to take part in Tada Quest in which they can win prizes including ride vouchers and tokens.

From July 1 to 30, riders will see the in-car hanger with a QR code to scan to take part in the quest.

The top three prizes are $6,000 cash, Rimowa luggage worth $1,490 and Garmin Forerunner 955 Smartwatch worth $789.