Meagher locks in Derby after Stewards' Cup win

Lim's Saltoro (Marc Lerner, No. 3) beating Bestseller (Vlad Duric, No. 2) by a short head with Makin (Manoel Nunes, No. 4) third in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) on June 30.

Favourite Lim’s Saltoro came from the jaws of defeat to score a gutsy win in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 30.

The outstanding run by the son of Shamexpress also marked trainer Daniel Meagher’s 300th win at Kranji since his 2016 debut.

Lim’s Saltoro, who also took out the first four-year-old feature, the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m), was actually losing his grip on the second leg at the 400m, but his sheer will to win saw him poke his head in front where it mattered.

While the short-head margin might be a jittery result for a $11 pop, the Meagher-Marc Lerner duo always backed their game plan.

By default, barrier No. 1 was an open invitation for the speedy customer to dictate terms, but they had made the bold decision to eschew that option.

With the fleet-footed Aniki expected to dash to the front, there could not have been a better time for Lim’s Saltoro to learn how to sit-and-sprint, which would be an asset for the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 21.

The plan worked a treat until he got buffeted for a run at the 400m.

With Aniki (Ruan Maia) predictably running on fumes, Lerner was ready to angle Lim’s Saltoro out. But they were suddenly denied galloping room when Bestseller (Vlad Duric) came sidling up on the outside to keep the doors shut.

A game of dodgem cars then ensued, with only the weakening January (Ryan Curatolo) getting spat out of the scrimmage. Bestseller and Makin (Manoel Nunes) were going a touch better while Lim’s Saltoro looked on the ropes.

But such is Meagher’s ward’s never-say-die attitude that he picked himself off the canvas to outbob Bestseller on the line. Makin ran third another ½-length away. The winning time was 1min 35.03sec for the 1,600m on the long course.

Unflappable as ever, Lerner said that the hold-up run was a good Singapore Derby dress rehearsal, even with its hairy moments.

“I wish there were many more big-race wins like that until the end. But seriously, I’m very happy with today’s win,” said the French jockey, who was at his fifth 2024 silverware in the Lim’s Stable colours, a purple patch that began with Lim’s Kosciuszko in the 2023 Singapore Gold Cup in November.

“He was the best horse in the race, but we also wanted to teach him the proper way of sitting off the lead and chase. We took the risk and it’s paid off.

“For sure we got a bit scared at the 400m when I saw Vlad come on the outside of January to keep us in a tight pocket.

“It’s only fair competitive riding, I would’ve done the same, if Vlad doesn’t do that, he wins easy.”

Fair play or not, Lerner still had to have the horsepower underneath him to get out of this pickle.

“It’s only when he saw horses in front of him that he pinned his ears back. He was very strong to the line,” he said.

“Like Lim’s Kosciuszko, he has an amazing will to win. From the way he ran today, the Derby will be no issue to him. Bring on the Derby.”

Both Lerner and Meagher already have their names on the roll of honour of the prestigious classic – Lerner with Hard Too Think in 2021 and Meagher with Lim’s Kosciuszko in 2022.

But, by coincidence, it was with his Derby-winning jockey that Meagher had a short pow-wow with before Lim’s Saltoro’s Stewards’ Cup triumph.

“I spoke to Danny Beasley earlier, told him that Lim’s Saltoro does what other horses don’t,” said the Australian conditioner.

“He did it again today, he fought through the gap, went through the line as good as anything.

“He’s a good horse, isn’t he? It’s onwards and upwards towards the Derby – the 1,800m will be no problem for him.”

Already not a fan of all the fuss over the Lim’s Lightning v Lim’s Kosciuszko debate, Meagher was just as tight-lipped when it was stretched to the third generation.

“They’re both different individuals, they’re of different sizes, but both are winners,” he said aptly.

On the other hand, he was a lot chattier about his landmark win.

“It’s very special to bring up 300. I know one person who would be extremely proud, and that is my dad, I wish he could be here to celebrate with me,” said Meagher, whose father John trained with success at Kranji from 1999 to 2011.

“There are so many people who’ve come on this journey and have been a part of it. I’d like to thank all of them – the owners and staff, but mainly my family for their loveandsupport.”

Though Lim’s Saltoro brings up Meagher’s first Stewards’ Cup win, it does loop the loop for the family as his father landed the event with another Lim’s Stable galloper, Lim’s Zerperb, in 2005.

manyan@sph.com.sg