June 30 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) BACCHUS fared better than (7) MILAN’S WORLD when the pair met on debut. Both should have a say.

(4) DIWALI ROCKET improved considerably with blinkers fitted in his first start as a gelding.

(1) ANTONIO GAUDI, newcomers (8) ORANGE COUNTY and (10) SPIRITO SELVAGGIO appeal most of the remainder.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(6) RODEO DRIVE can resume winning ways on his run in the Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship (1,200m).

(1) FORCE EIGHT beat (4) POINTER over track and trip recently but the latter should reverse that form on 6kg better terms.

(2) BASKED IN GLORY and (3) POBLANO won on debut and are open to improvement.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) PISTOL PETE fared well in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion (1,200m) but is unbeaten over 1,000m. He, however, concedes 4kg to easy winner (2) BJORN IRONSIDE, who has improved as a gelding.

(6) COPPER CLIFF made a pleasing debut behind (3) WOLF MOUNTAIN, who is 3kg worse off.

(4) GOLDEN CHANDELIER has earning potential, too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) THERES A LIGHT has finished second in three of his four starts as a gelding. Can open account.

Well-bred newcomers (9) BATTLE OFTHE BULGE and (12) DYLAN’S CHAMP must be respected.

(13) GOLD FEVER is not without a chance either.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) MARY READ has improved with each outing and finished second over track and trip last time.

(14) KEY WORKER can open her account after two forward starts on the Inside track with the Standside track expected to suit better.

(9) AUTUMN VAR, (4) BACARDI BABE and (2) DOITWITHDIAMONDS have claims.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) STREWN SKY could represent good value even under a big weight from a wide draw.

(4) CELTIC RUSH, (11) SILVANO’S SONG and (13) REAL RELIEF can threaten the selection.

(7) GIMMEACHOICE and (10) FESTIVAL OF MAGIC are, like the selection, unexposed 3YO’s with more to offer.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) CHASING HAPPINESS is unbeaten over this trip. Big show.

(6) LINKIN NAVIGATOR returns after let-up but is distance suited.

(5) KARANGETANG, (8) NKANDLA GOLD, (9) LAW OF SUCCESS and (1) TROMPIE can make their presence felt.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) MASTER CASPER won on his Highveld debut over this trip. Looks well-in on weights.

Respect (2) WHAT A TIGER, (4) HAPPY ANALIA, (5) DUKE OF ROCK and (8) IN THE ETHER.

Last-start winner (9) CITYSCAPE can get in the mix.

(6) LOVEGRASS could pose the biggest threat.