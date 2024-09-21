Makin scores, Gold Cup looms

Makin (Manoel Nunes, far right) emerging a narrow winner in a blanket finish to the Class 1 (1,400m) race on Sept 21. Big Union (Bernardo Pinheiro, striped cap) runs a shorthead second, with Big Hearted (Carlos Henrique) third another neck away.

Consistent galloper Makin found himself in a bit of a pickle after assuming an unusual role in the $100,000 Class 1 (1,400m) race on Sept 21, but still came out tops.

Normally back off the speed in fourth or fifth, the Steven Burridge-trained five-year-old son of Written Tycoon was a lot closer stalking up the noted speed influence of the race, Pacific Vampire.

The switch in pattern was surprising, albeit not all that out of left field, but did look like it backfired at the 200m, though.

When regular partner Manoel Nunes popped the question at the top of the straight, there was no change of gears from the $7 favourite.

Pacific Vampire, who had yet to win over the trip and was even eyeing a Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) berth on Oct 5, actually kept finding under Bruno Queiroz’s urgings.

There was another school of thought behind the dour finish. Makin’s early efforts to keep in touch with a speed demon had knocked the stuffing out of him.

With only 200m to go, trainer Jason Ong’s bold gamble to push the distance envelope with Pacific Vampire – a four-time winner between 1,000m and 1,200m – was paying off.

But, just like he has done a few times before, the Impending five-year-old suddenly shortened strides barely a few metres later.

Makin, Big Union (Bernardo Pinheiro) and Big Hearted (Carlos Henrique) pounced on him as one, with the former just holding a margin by a short head from Big Union while Big Hearted ran third another neck away.

The complexion of the race changed so rapidly that Pacific Vampire could not even hold on for a minor placing, losing third place by a neck, but Ong was still happy with the run.

“He settled nicely and ran very well. The Gold Cup is on,” he said.

Nunes explained that the tactical change on Makin took place on the fly and was totally improvised.

Incidentally, the win was the middle pin of a treble (other wins by Elliot Ness and Fearless Warrior) that saw Nunes tie with Queiroz (won only one race on Pacific Atlantic) at the top on 54 wins, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown in the last two meetings.

“I had to go because I expected (stablemate) Ghalib to go forward but he stayed behind,” he said.

“I know that’s not the best way to ride Makin, but if I let Pacific Vampire take five lengths on us, we cannot catch him, and we sure lose.”

The end result was a fifth win for Makin, as well as a Singapore Gold Cup ticket, even if Burridge did not quite see that last shot – the time-honoured handicap race will mark the end of Singapore racing on Oct 5 – as his gilt-edged chance of winning a second one after Risky Business in 2010.

The first time over 2,000m remains a query for a horse who is mostly a miler, but Burridge has been thrown another curveball.

“I’m just disappointed with the handicap. He’s only six kilos off a 10-time Group 1 winner like Lim’s Kosciuszko, who, I was told will get only 58kg,” said the veteran Australian trainer.

“On paper, he is a runner, he put in a gutsy run today. But we’ll see how he pulls up first.”

Until the Singapore Gold Cup weights are released on Sept 23, Burridge will just enjoy his moment in the sun as the trainer’s challenge winner on Sept 21 with a hat-trick of wins.

Besides Makin, he also brought up wins from Empowering (Henrique, $26) in the $30,000 Class 5 (1,600m) race and Galaxy Bar (Pinheiro, $35) in the $50,000 Class 4 (1,800m) race.

“Empowering’s still green and has done a good job. I’ve kept him fresh and he’s done well,” he said.

“There’s a Class 5 2,000m race next week, but I’ll see how he pulls up first. Or else there is a Class 5 1,600m race on Gold Cup day.

“As for Galaxy Bar, it was a bit tight for him to get to the inside between the 500m and 400m, but once he found the gap, he was too good.

“He’s now won four races and is a very honest horse. I’m glad he’s won a race for Richard See, who has a small share in the horse.”

The Hong Kong-based Singaporean owner was filled with mixed emotions as he took in what might well be the last of many winning photos at Kranji.

“I’ve had many wins with Steve before. I used to race Autumn Rush (six) and Autumn Assault (three) with him,” said See.

“Galaxy Bar is a nice horse, but unfortunately, we’ll probably have to sell him to Malaysia now. I own horses in Hong Kong, so I can still have that to enjoy from now on.”

