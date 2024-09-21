Sept 22 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Chiu Chow Spirit (Alexis Badel) winning the Hong Kong Reunification Cup on July 1. He is chasing a treble in the Celebration Cup on Sept 22.

Race 1 (1,650m)

9 Lucky Banner may find himself in front controlling the tempo. He may not get a better chance to break through for another win than in this week’s assignment.

1 Billionaire Secret resumes first-up for his new trainer, Jimmy Ting. He is always a contender at Class 4 level and can be competitive.

7 Hakka Radiance has slipped down the ratings and steps out for Danny Shum for the first time. His trials suggest he can improve.

4 Excel Wongchoy was showing improvement late last season. Looks ready to take the next step.

Race 2 (1,650m)

6 Precision Goal was a gallant third upon resuming after setting the pace. He will receive a gun run from barrier 2.

1 Go Go Go finally broke his long-standing maiden first-up. Tough to see him out of the finish, especially with Purton sticking from barrier 1.

8 Medic Elite will relish the step-up to his best distance after a solid late effort first-up.

2 Viva A La was a dominant winner first-up over 1,200m, leading comfortably to score. This is a good opportunity for apprentice Britney Wong to figure in the finish.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Storming Dragon went close to breaking through several times last season, placing in three of his four starts. This looks his race to lose.

4 Fun N Fun Together ended last season with a strong third behind up-and-comer Courier Aladdin and should be knocking on the door for a win soon.

7 Sugar Ball dropped in the ratings last term and finished with his best run yet when third to First Love.

6 Pearl Of Pang’s was backed on debut but needed the experience.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Santorini looks poised to continue his winning form after a strong breakthrough victory last start.

2 Run Yes Run struggled on a rain-affected track last time but is better than that.

3 Northern Fire Ball makes his debut for the Dennis Yip stable and has caught the eye in his trials.

7 Cashiscash made headway in his recent trial after an eighth-placed finish on debut last season. Expect him to take a step forward.

Race 5 (1,000m)

5 Dragon Air Force caught the eye with a promising fourth on debut late last season. His recent trial win suggests he will go well first-up.

4 Panda secured a nice win two starts back before a disappointing run, but a strong trial suggests he can bounce back fresh.

2 Cheval Valiant will give a bold sight out in front under Wong’s 10lb claim.

9 Run Run Cool was held up late when ninth first-up, but with a clear run this time, he could spring a surprise second-up.

Race 6 (1,600m)

4 Illuminous will need to make early use of barrier No. 1 and race handier than in previous runs to enhance his chances. He could be set for better things this campaign.

5 Eighteen Carat will benefit from the blinkers again, and an on-pace position gives him an edge.

8 Turin Starspangled did not fire last season but closed out with his best run yet. Trial form suggests a stronger second season.

1 Awesome Fluke switched to Ricky Yiu late last season and showed improvement. Fresh over this distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

THE CELEBRATION CUP (G3)

6 Chiu Chow Spirit is in career-best form and looks the one to side with as he chases a hat-trick, in spite of the widest draw (7).

1 Taj Dragon is high-class and can start his season in promising style, even with the top weight.

3 Healthy Happy aims for back-to-back wins in this race after scoring from the front in 2023 and will look to repeat the dose.

4 Packing Treadmill was ridden too conservatively first-up but can make his presence felt second-up with earlier intent.

Race 8 (1,400m)

3 Ballistic Win lost no admirers with a solid third first-up. With a favourable draw in gate No. 3, he can hit back.

7 Master Mastermind had a testing first-up run from a wide draw but ran on strongly into fourth. The 1,400m should suit him better second-up, and barrier No. 1 can turn his luck around.

2 First Love was disappointing first-up but showed ability last season. With a tongue tie applied, he deserves another chance to atone.

5 Highland Rahy will be fitter for his second run.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Wunderbar has won four of five in his debut season before an injury sidelined him. He is the only horse to have beaten Ka Ying Rising – twice.

8 Storm Rider had genuine excuses for his last three runs. The summer break will have freshened him up. He can return with promise.

5 Lucy In The Sky has strong form. Looks set to build on it this season.

9 Captain Win finished third behind Gorgeous Win first-up, which bodes well for his chances.

Race 10 (1,200m)

6 Young Champion won two of his three starts. Though he is first-up since mid-March, he has the class to overcome fitness concerns.

5 Superb Capitalist was solid in third behind Ka Ying Rising first-up. Strong chance.

2 Copartner Prance’s impressive rise in ratings last season was built on a streak of six straight wins.

11 Full Credit is progressing well and the light weight should benefit him in his first Class 2 assignment.

