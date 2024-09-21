Sept 22 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
Chiu Chow Spirit ready to fire
Race 1 (1,650m)
9 Lucky Banner may find himself in front controlling the tempo. He may not get a better chance to break through for another win than in this week’s assignment.
1 Billionaire Secret resumes first-up for his new trainer, Jimmy Ting. He is always a contender at Class 4 level and can be competitive.
7 Hakka Radiance has slipped down the ratings and steps out for Danny Shum for the first time. His trials suggest he can improve.
4 Excel Wongchoy was showing improvement late last season. Looks ready to take the next step.
Race 2 (1,650m)
6 Precision Goal was a gallant third upon resuming after setting the pace. He will receive a gun run from barrier 2.
1 Go Go Go finally broke his long-standing maiden first-up. Tough to see him out of the finish, especially with Purton sticking from barrier 1.
8 Medic Elite will relish the step-up to his best distance after a solid late effort first-up.
2 Viva A La was a dominant winner first-up over 1,200m, leading comfortably to score. This is a good opportunity for apprentice Britney Wong to figure in the finish.
Race 3 (1,200m)
5 Storming Dragon went close to breaking through several times last season, placing in three of his four starts. This looks his race to lose.
4 Fun N Fun Together ended last season with a strong third behind up-and-comer Courier Aladdin and should be knocking on the door for a win soon.
7 Sugar Ball dropped in the ratings last term and finished with his best run yet when third to First Love.
6 Pearl Of Pang’s was backed on debut but needed the experience.
Race 4 (1,200m)
1 Santorini looks poised to continue his winning form after a strong breakthrough victory last start.
2 Run Yes Run struggled on a rain-affected track last time but is better than that.
3 Northern Fire Ball makes his debut for the Dennis Yip stable and has caught the eye in his trials.
7 Cashiscash made headway in his recent trial after an eighth-placed finish on debut last season. Expect him to take a step forward.
Race 5 (1,000m)
5 Dragon Air Force caught the eye with a promising fourth on debut late last season. His recent trial win suggests he will go well first-up.
4 Panda secured a nice win two starts back before a disappointing run, but a strong trial suggests he can bounce back fresh.
2 Cheval Valiant will give a bold sight out in front under Wong’s 10lb claim.
9 Run Run Cool was held up late when ninth first-up, but with a clear run this time, he could spring a surprise second-up.
Race 6 (1,600m)
4 Illuminous will need to make early use of barrier No. 1 and race handier than in previous runs to enhance his chances. He could be set for better things this campaign.
5 Eighteen Carat will benefit from the blinkers again, and an on-pace position gives him an edge.
8 Turin Starspangled did not fire last season but closed out with his best run yet. Trial form suggests a stronger second season.
1 Awesome Fluke switched to Ricky Yiu late last season and showed improvement. Fresh over this distance.
Race 7 (1,400m)
THE CELEBRATION CUP (G3)
6 Chiu Chow Spirit is in career-best form and looks the one to side with as he chases a hat-trick, in spite of the widest draw (7).
1 Taj Dragon is high-class and can start his season in promising style, even with the top weight.
3 Healthy Happy aims for back-to-back wins in this race after scoring from the front in 2023 and will look to repeat the dose.
4 Packing Treadmill was ridden too conservatively first-up but can make his presence felt second-up with earlier intent.
Race 8 (1,400m)
3 Ballistic Win lost no admirers with a solid third first-up. With a favourable draw in gate No. 3, he can hit back.
7 Master Mastermind had a testing first-up run from a wide draw but ran on strongly into fourth. The 1,400m should suit him better second-up, and barrier No. 1 can turn his luck around.
2 First Love was disappointing first-up but showed ability last season. With a tongue tie applied, he deserves another chance to atone.
5 Highland Rahy will be fitter for his second run.
Race 9 (1,200m)
1 Wunderbar has won four of five in his debut season before an injury sidelined him. He is the only horse to have beaten Ka Ying Rising – twice.
8 Storm Rider had genuine excuses for his last three runs. The summer break will have freshened him up. He can return with promise.
5 Lucy In The Sky has strong form. Looks set to build on it this season.
9 Captain Win finished third behind Gorgeous Win first-up, which bodes well for his chances.
Race 10 (1,200m)
6 Young Champion won two of his three starts. Though he is first-up since mid-March, he has the class to overcome fitness concerns.
5 Superb Capitalist was solid in third behind Ka Ying Rising first-up. Strong chance.
2 Copartner Prance’s impressive rise in ratings last season was built on a streak of six straight wins.
11 Full Credit is progressing well and the light weight should benefit him in his first Class 2 assignment.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now