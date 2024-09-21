Sept 22 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(12) REAL WAR has made headway. Wide draw is a query, but he should still be competitive.

(3) COSMIC CAPTAIN has not been far back in recent sprints but he does stay this trip well.

(1) FORTUNE HUNTER made a promising enough debut on the Poly starting at lengthy odds. Should make a race of it.

(5) DEPUTY CHIEF has shown ability but was a touch disappointing last run. He gets first-time blinkers and is worth following.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(12) FUTURE FLO drops from 1,950m to a 1,000m dash but sprinting may well be his forte. Wide draw is a query, though.

(9) KOLA TONIC was in need of his last effort. He has shown ability and does not face a strong field.

(10) MO KING was doing his best work late on the Poly last run but he was in a modest line-up.

(5) WHO BLINKED made a promising debut and can improve with the experience.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(10) ZENA ROSE has made improvement. Step-up in trip suits.

(6) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY was a well-beaten fourth when making her local debut but will much prefer this trip and is one to watch in the market.

(2) SWEET REUNION is proven over the trip. Nice handy draw.

(8) LONG STREET finished ahead of Zena Rose when they last met, but her younger rival does appear to have more to come.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) SPELLING BEE and (5) FRENCH FLAME both look well in at the weights. On jockey bookings, Spelling Bee would appear to be the stable elect.

(4) FORGIVENESS takes on males and has her second start after a lengthy break. That run should have brought her on and she has only 52.5kg to shoulder.

(8) PLAZA ACCORD was a beaten favourite last run. He has been a little disappointing but the step-up in trip could bring out the best.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) VIHAAN’S BOMB is going for a five-in-a-row, but on jockey bookings, stablemate (3) NATYAM may be the No. 1 pick with his two good runs since coming from the Cape.

(8) KYOMAI was struggling off a high mark and showed good improvement off a more competitive mark last time out. He has only his third run for Tienie Prinsloo with first-time cheek pieces and has only 54kg to shoulder.

(7) BLACKBERRY MALT has found form of late and although he got a two-point rise in the handicap for his recent second, he should be competitive again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) PRINCESS PALACE was well backed last time and landed the gamble. She can follow up.

(1) AVERNIAN GODDESS has not been out of the money in five starts. She takes on slightly weaker.

(6) SHE’S A BOMBER was well backed on debut and duly obliged. She may need the run first-up.

(8) SHE’S A MACHINE caught the eye when racing over shorter last time. Watch her.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) TWENTY ONE MAY ran a blinder on his season’s debut. This is tougher, but he can still show up.

(1) BOOM SHAKALAKA was sent up to KZN where he made short work of the opposition in his maiden win. Can follow up.

(7) MASTER JOSH is back over a more suitable trip but does have a big weight in spite of the 1.5kg allowance while (4) GORGEOUS GUY showed some of his better form last run and can feature.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) TARA STAR got a two-point penalty for her effort. It should put her in line with (4) MISS LADYATERIX and (11) ICY LANCASTER.

Making most appeal is (10) MILLION VOICES who made a smart seasonal debut.