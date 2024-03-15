March 16 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Chateauneuf, owned by Singaporean billionaire businessman and chairman of Hong Kong property development conglomerate Sino Group Robert Ng, can follow up on his Feb 18 debut success in Race 3 on March 16.

Race 1 (1,200m)

6 Prestige Moochi has improved this season. Expect he can take the right step forward from gate 1 and give this group something to worry about.

1 Spangle Fortune was brilliant when winning last time. A return to that level of form should see him become super competitive, even under top weight.

8 All Is Ready can mix his form but he should get his chance on the pace.

3 Happy Tango will give this group something to reel in. He will look the winner at some stage.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Flying Dragon is unlucky not to have recorded a win this season. He has been around the mark all term, twice missing by less than half a length. He is the one to beat.

9 Hinokami Kagura turned his form around to finish runner-up last time. He will make his presence felt.

5 Triumphant Warrior has done well across four starts in Hong Kong.

4 Solid Shalaa will get his opportunity. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,200m)

3 Chateauneuf won well on debut for his Singaporean owner Robert Ng (of Lucky Stable) and does look well-placed to do the same again. Champion jockey Zac Purton remains the pilot.

7 Ruby Sailing has been knocking on the door across his entire career. He has the potential, but is struggling to piece it all together.

1 You’remyeverything is looking to snap a run of two second placings. He is favoured from the positive draw.

2 Run Run Timing won well two starts ago. He can bounce back.

Race 4 (1,800m)

1 Devas Twelve remains in Class 4 following his last-start success and pairs favourably with Purton.

10 Casa Cosmo has yet to win but has been around the mark for most of his career. He will break from an ideal draw.

2 Satirical Glory can mix his form but his last three runs have been sound. The inside gate should allow him to roll forward with ease.

9 Fruity Warrior is better than his record suggests.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Parterre can skip ahead and give this group something to reel in. He won well two starts ago.

4 Ace Victory is a one-time winner already from five starts in Hong Kong. He has been competitive in this grade.

1 Enterprise Attack is steadily recapturing his best. It would not surprise to see him bounce out to victory.

10 Beauty Missile reversed his form last start and draws ideally. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 Champion Instinct is after a hat-trick of wins. He continues to progress well this season and remaining in the same grade is an added bonus.

9 Packing Brilliant can reverse his form after a few strong efforts at the trials. Purton’s pairing bears close watching.

1 Super Goldi has struggled since winning on debut. Still, he has shown his quality and is worth inclusion.

6 Great Spirit finished second on debut. He can advance further.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Victory Moments has his fair share of quality and was a tidy winner last time. He is progressing and his best form remains in front of him.

10 Jolly Ruler is a winner on the dirt and can be considered from a positive gate.

1 Yellowfin does not know how to run a bad race. He has the draw to overcome but does get a handy 10lb (4.54kg) reprieve from apprentice Ellis Wong.

4 Smokey Bear is consistent and deserves respect under Purton.

Race 8 (1,400m)

14 Noble Win returns to a suitable course and distance. He slots in light and can score.

4 The Absolute returns after being gelded. This guy was quality on debut and he can easily advance further forward.

7 Invincible Lucky is lightly raced but has done very well. Purton hops up and he just needs to overcome an awkward draw.

5 Sunlight Power is next in line. He has been racing well.

Race 9 (1,400m)

10 Young Champion is shaping as a serious horse. He won well last start and slots in light for his second outing in Hong Kong. He can easily defeat this group with the light load.

6 Blue Marlin is a five-time winner from 14 starts in Hong Kong. Considered lightly raced, he is open to further improvement.

4 Keefy has lost his way a touch, but the good gate can afford him a chance.

1 The Golden Scenery is next in line. Only four runs back, he scored his fifth victory.

Race 10 (1,400m)

9 Sweet Briar has the runs on the board and breaks from an inside gate. Purton hops up and his form all season has been sound. He will take some beating.

7 Massive Action can assume his customary leading position. He is tracking the right way and the inside gate should afford him a very soft lead.

14 Windcheater is lightly raced and is doing plenty right, winning once from just two starts.

8 Beauty Fit is consistent and is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club