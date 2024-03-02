March 3 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) DIXIELAND BAND and (13) DE VLUGGE made encouraging debuts over this course and distance. They ought to be competitive with natural improvement.

(14) DARK WINTER finished ahead of those rivals last time and should play another leading role, if building on that progress.

The form of the Cape Slipper, in which (12) SORCERESS SUPREME finished fifth, is strong. She, too, is likely to be involved.

Watch the betting on the first-timers.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(3) LUCE VERDE bounced back to form last time, when finishing third in a stronger race over 1,600m. The extra 200m should bring expected improvement.

The progressive (2) LIGHTNING GLOW fits a similar profile and should be competitive, after a winning reappearance over 1,600m.

(8) MARSHALL FIELD and (4) FLY FUTURA are distance-suited and could get into the picture.

(6) MAJESTIC WARRIOR would have tightened up after a pleasing comeback run to stake a claim, too.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) PLUM PUDDING, (1) DEVILISHLYGORGEOUS and (10) HAMPSTEAD HEATH finished in that order over 1,400m recently. On the evidence of that meeting, they should appreciate the extra 200m.

(3) SAINT BRIGID will also enjoy going this trip after a fast-finishing second over 1,400m last time.

(2) DOUBLEYOUESSBEE ought to confirm the improvement of her last start with blinkers retained. A tongue tie is now fitted.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(11) GO IT ALONE has improved in his two starts as a gelding. He should have more to offer stretching out to this distance for the first time.

(12) APACHE CHIEF and (6) FOUR JACKS have the form and experience to play leading roles, too. But they concede weight to Go It Alone.

(15) DAWN CLOUD, (7) RED RACKHAM and (8) TSUNAMI WARNING are weighted to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) TIME FOR LOVE and (5) SUPREME DREAM are favourably treated by these conditions. The two fillies ought to be competitive.

The hat-trick-seeking Time For Love remains ahead of the handicapper and Supreme Dream has kept her form in stronger races.

(1) PREVALENCE, (2) GENTLEMAN JOE and (3) TAMARISK TREE are consistent performers with solid credentials at this level. They are also likely to be involved.

(10) WEATHER KING is probably more effective over further but is maturing and is best kept safe.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) KEBONALESEDI was heavily supported when winning a similar contest over this track and trip recently. On the evidence of that last-to-first victory, his three-point penalty could prove lenient.

He is just 0.5kg worse off with (2) MASTER OF PARIS and is more than capable of confirming his superiority on these terms.

(1) CHAMPAGNE MAC and (9) KELP FOREST are closely matched on the form of their recent meeting over this course and trip. They also have their say.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) AMONG THE CLOUDS has lost her form recently in races at a higher level but was drawn wide on both occasions. She is better than that form suggests and should confirm that by making the most of this drop in class off a reduced mark.

(2) HANG OUT THE STARS is likely to pose a threat with a repeat of her improved latest outing.

(8) FLY TO RIO and (10) VERONIQUE are closely matched on that form and could have a say, too.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(13) BLUE HOLLY is the only filly in the race and the best-weighted runner on ratings. She is good value to beat the boys back over her preferred distance.

(6) THE ABDICATOR, (8) TOUGH TERRAIN (who is better off at the weights with Blue Holly), last-start winner (5) NORDIC CHIEF (blinkers retained), (11) ELUSIVE WINTER and (10) KING OF THE GAULS (best form over sprint distances) are all capable of fighting for victory.