March 6 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Lucky Archangel (No. 7) is a three-time winner over the course and distance this season. He has remained in sound form and gets a super chance from gate 1 in Race 4 at Happy Valley on March 6.

Race 1 (1,200M)

7 Young Horizon is now in the bottom grade after performing well in Class 4. His one-and-only win came in Class 5. With an ideal inside gate, he can easily turn his form around.

6 Nordic Combined can mix his form. But, with even luck, he rates strongly, especially with Zac Purton up. He will be coming home hard and fast.

1 Rattan World is a winner in this grade. He can save ground throughout from the inside gate.

8 General Ace is seeking back-to-back wins. He gets his chance.

Race 2 (1,650M)

1 Jazz Club gets down to Class 5. He was racing well in the grade above and has a clear class edge over this group. The one to beat.

8 Charming Steed is on the quick back-up after finishing third on March 3. He has been in solid form and is worth keeping very safe.

4 Big Two can mix his form but has done his best racing over this course and distance. His sole win came from this barrier (1).

2 Stormtrouper ran well last start and he can improve from that effort.

Race 3 (1,800M)

10 Kyrus Unicorn narrowly missed last start. He can take another forward step, especially over a suitable course and distance. He rates strongly.

1 Absolute Sunshine drops in grade. He will relish facing weaker opposition under Hugh Bowman.

3 Serangoon is chasing consecutive wins. In career-best form, he needs only to navigate his way from an awkward draw.

2 Darci Joy has claims and can easily roll forward from the positive gate.

Race 4 (1,200M)

4 Lucky Archangel is a three-time course-and-distance winner this season. He has remained in sound form and gets a super chance from gate 1, where he should be able to save ground for the kill.

7 Beauty Glory mixes his form but deserves respect with Purton atop.

5 Colourful Emperor is the pace influence. He is aiming for a first win and should not be discounted.

6 Act Of Faith can position on the speed and prove competitive.

Race 5 (1,650M)

4 Quantum Patch gets his chance again. He has raced well all season and is deserving of another success. The suitable draw and booking of Purton will see him get the desired result.

7 Red Hare King is consistent and rates strongly. He was a tidy winner three starts ago and is favoured from an inside gate.

2 Winning Dragon is chasing consecutive wins at the Valley. He will make his presence felt once more.

1 Gallant Waking has a powerful finish on his day. He will be rattling home late under Bowman.

Race 6 (1,200M)

1 Solar Partner returns to Class 4. His last two runs in the grade were victories and this contest is suitable, especially with Bowman up from a positive draw.

8 Country Dancer is beginning to find his feet with more experience. He has the gate to overcome, but remains open to some progress.

3 Ragnarr turned his form around last start. He is in the right vein of form and can continue to develop.

9 Super Eagle is super consistent and will figure strongly again.

Race 7 (1,200M)

8 Happy Trio is a two-time winner this season. His first run in Class 3 last start was slightly inconclusive, as he was inconvenienced in the home straight. He can take the necessary steps forward and is worthy of another chance.

1 Watch Buddy is in the form of his life. He will be fighting out another finish.

4 Kaholo Angel has gate 1 and chances are he fires forward to take up the lead. He will look the winner at some stage, especially under 10lb (4.54kg)-claiming apprentice Ellis Wong.

3 Golden Empire knows what it is about. Next best.

Race 8 (1,650M)

9 Po On Way has a powerful finish. He has yet to win, but gets a super chance with the light weight. The wide draw is not a concern with his get-back style of racing.

3 Sure Joyful is in career-best form and remains a massive threat. Bowman’s booking is a plus.

8 Strongest Boy can mix his form but is so close to a first win. He gets that chance with Purton sticking aboard.

12 United Endeavors slots in light and can surprise stepping up in grade.

Race 9 (1,200M)

10 Joyful Life is steadily improving and is shaping as a very nice horse. He did well last start and looks ready to take the next step. He is from the right stable and is favoured under the light weight.

2 Togepi steps back to Class 4, which is where he returned his most recent win. He is a major threat in this group.

7 Flying Phantom is lightly raced but clearly has what it takes to be winning soon enough.

3 Lyrical Motion is consistent and should make his presence felt.

