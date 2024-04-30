May 1 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Armour Eagle (Zac Purton) is drawn well and may take some beating in Race 9 at Happy Valley on May 1.

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Multimore does not win out of turn. However, he is a major threat in this grade if he manages to find an unchallenged lead. Gate 1 is the best draw for him and he can save a stack of ground throughout. One to beat.

4 Modest Gentleman won well earlier this season. He has since remained in sound form, even after the stable transfer.

3 King Invincible is impossible to catch, although he has shown enough ability to suggest he can win soon enough.

2 Tactical Command mixes his form but is a threat in this grade.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Volcanic Spark has plenty of scope to improve. He is a nice horse and his win earlier this campaign was superb. He might give this group a little head start, although catching them appears well within his grasp.

6 Setanta is returning to form and his latest effort for third was sound. He draws ideally and can make his presence felt.

8 Running Boy can take a step forward over this trip. He is clearly unsuited to sprinting.

11 Dragon Pride slots in light and can return to form.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Eagle Run slots in light and is steadily coming to hand. He is favoured under the light load and should press forward to challenge for the lead.

5 Big Two is consistent, even without winning. He has placed in each of his past four runs.

1 Yee Cheong Warrior is a massive threat in this grade with Zac Purton up. He will get back in the run before launching late.

2 Master Of Luck has the gate to overcome but he is racing very well at the minute.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Flying Wrote makes his debut. He has been trialling well and chances are he will roll forward to the lead. The inside gate is favourable for his first start, especially at Happy Valley.

3 Double Bingo managed to finished second first-up. He can improve from that run and take the right step forward.

8 Hoss has lost his way a touch, although he does have the ability. We have seen it in the past and if he can resurrect his best form, then he is going to get his chance.

12 Country Dancer is next best.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Clear Courage is first-up. He appears to have ability and the inside draw is a huge advantage. Expect him to roll forward.

4 Diamond Flare is in superb form and he is the likely leader. He will take a bit of catching, especially from Gate 3.

7 Sweet Smile is first-up for trainer John Size. He is another who appears after a few solid trial efforts. The booking of Hugh Bowman catches the eye.

3 Lyrical Motion gets a handy weight relief. Next in line.

Race 6 (1,650m)

12 Winning Seven continues to improve and his latest effort was sound. He was blocked late last start and was clearly coming home with a wet sail.

6 Kasa Papa makes his first start for the new stable. He was already nearing a first win and Bowman’s booking is an added advantage.

9 Northern Beast is after back-to-back wins. He is up to this grade.

4 Jumbo Legend rarely runs a bad race and this contest should not be an exception.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Copartner Prance is aiming for a hat-trick. He is improving swiftly and the retention of Purton’s services are an added advantage.

3 Beauty Infinity is looking to snap a run of consecutive second placings. He goes about his racing well and is also open to further improvement.

1 Celestial Colours has the draw to overcome but does have some class.

11 Ka Ying Cheer slots in light. He should make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,650m)

4 Simply Maverick clearly does his best racing at Happy Valley. He returned at the track to finish second last start and can continue to build on that effort.

7 Glorious Journey is after consecutive wins. He steps back up in grade but that recent victory does hold him in good stead.

11 Charity Bingo can mix his form but clearly has the ability. The apprentice’s claim can help his cause.

2 Winning Dragon looks an each-way chance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Armour Eagle has the draw on his side. He has dipped to a winning mark and his pairing with Purton, who captured the Group 1 Champions Mile with Beauty Eternal on April 28, bodes well.

2 Kaholo Angel showed significant versatility by winning his last start from well back in the field. He is a classy operator who has raced well all season.

10 Floof can improve under the featherweight. He might be after a class drop, although his debut effort two runs ago at the Valley was solid.

11 My Flying Angel, also with a light load, is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club