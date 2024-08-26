Moreira shows his magic again in Japan series

Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira standing on top of the podium at the conclusion of the World All-Star Jockeys series in Sapporo on Aug 25. Japanese jockeys Yutaka Take (left) and Ryusei Sakai finished second and third respectively.

Former Kranji kingpin Joao Moreira produced his trademark late show to claim the World All-Star Jockeys series at Sapporo Racecourse in Japan on Aug 25.

In the Japan Racing Association (JRA) annual jockeys’ challenge, two teams contest four races over two days to fight for the best individual jockey and team.

While Team JRA won the series on 237 points, “Magic Man” Moreira as he is known, representing Team World All-Stars (216 points), chalked up the most points individually - 64 points.

It was the Brazilian maestro’s second hurrah after the first one in 2015.

“I’m very happy to be the champion again. I came here this year to enjoy the event,” said the four-time Hong Kong champion jockey, who picked up a 3 million yen (S$27,000) cheque for the win.

“I was especially happy I rode a great horse in the last leg. I didn’t have confidence, but I was ready to take on the challenge, and the horse gave a great performance.”

Moreira was referring to his only salute which came aboard Ezo Daimon in his last ride, a win that vaulted him to first place after ending Day One in fifth place.

His 64 points also came from a second on favourite Courteous Manner in the first leg and a fifth on the well-fancied Sam Hunter in the third leg. He finished eighth on long shot Rouge Arles in the second leg.

“I’m very happy to be able to race with great jockeys from Japan and other countries, and I am grateful to the fans whose support gave me strength,” he added.

The runner-up was Japan’s multiple-champion jockey Yutaka Take on 55 points, four clear of compatriot Ryusei Sakai, who despite a fall in the third leg, finished third thanks to a second place on Eglantyne in the last leg.

The 14 jockeys were split into two teams.

Besides Moreira, Hong Kong duo Karis Teetan and Vincent Ho, Australia’s Damian Lane, Dubai champion Tadhg O’Shea, Frenchwoman Delphine Santiago and National Association of Racing (NAR) jockey Tomohiro Yoshimura made up the rest of the world.

The Mauritius-born Teetan, who earned a spot after New Zealand representative Lisa Allpress suffered an injury, finished the next best among the overseas guests.

The 2023-2024 Hong Kong runner-up to seven-time champion jockey Zac Purton was in hot form on Day One.

Besides winning on Win Acteur on the undercard, he was able to notch a win for Hong Kong in the first leg aboard Kvasir, even topping the Day One table with Christophe Lemaire.

Though French, Lemaire carried the JRA flag given he is based in Japan. He was successful in the second leg on Schwarze Kugel.

After their win (worth 30 points) either Teetan or Lemaire could have been the outright halfway-point leader, but both finished at the rear in their other ride, earning only one point apiece.

On Day Two, both Teetan and Ho were still in the running, but neither could win. Ho did not go home empty-handed, though.

Golden Sixty’s regular partner showcased his skills with victory on the undercard to both days, first on Laurel Orb in a 1,800m turf race on Aug 24 and then Roman Lake in a 1,700m dirt race on Aug 25.

Teetan eventually ranked higher for Hong Kong in the series, finishing joint-fifth with Kohei Matsuyama overall on 41 points, while Ho was eighth overall after a creditable fourth astride Yui in the final leg.

Yui did loom at the top of the straight, but could not quite finish it off, losing third place in the concluding stages.

“The mare gave her best, and it was a close race. The winning horse was very strong,” said Ho.

Teetan and Cosmo Dinner also ran on in the straight and were not beaten far in sixth.

Teetan and Ho will return to Hong Kong to gear up for the 2024-2025 Hong Kong season, which kicks off on Sept 8 at Sha Tin.

manyan@sph.com.sg