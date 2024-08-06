Mt Niseko ready to make up for last-start defeat

Mt Niseko (Vlad Duric, No. 3), on the outside, warding off the late-charging City Gold Telecom (Manoel Nunes, No. 6) in a Class 4 1,200m race on Oct 14, 2023, for his maiden win.

It was through no fault of his. Mt Niseko did not put a hoof wrong.

And jockey Chad Schofield did what he had to do. Yet, they had to play second fiddle.

However, on reflection,they were – on the day – never going to beat Greatham Boy, who was simply too good. Too smart. Too slick.

And those who had backed Mt Niseko – he had trainloads of fans who sent him off as the $22 top pick in the Class 3 1,200m turf event on June 30 – knew that their runner was a “good thing beaten”.

Well, all that is water under the bridge for the brave warrior. A new assignment looms on Aug 11 for this well-bred son of I Am Invincible and he will be ready for that sprint over the 1,200m.

His trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who saddled the quartet in that race where Mt Niseko was beaten, is leaving no stone unturned.

He knows that his charge is in good order but, to get him even tighter and more taut than he already is, Fitzsimmons sent him out for a training gallop on the morning of Aug 6.

And, without much fuss or fanfare, the five-year-old strode out over the 600m in 40.8sec.

It was a humble time but it would have been enough to get the Australian-bred gelding into winning condition.

Then again, Mt Niseko does not needreminding. He has won two races from his eight starts and only once has he been placed outside the top three.

That last win was on March 23 when, under jockey Ryan Curatolo, he beat Cool Sixty-One by one length – easing up.

Owned by Jig Racing/Elvin Stable, Mt Niseko was an expensive import – he went under thehammer for close to $200,000.

Beforebeing sent to Kranji, he had seven starts for two wins on tracks in New South Wales.

By all counts, he is above average and, while he meets some formidable Class 3 opponents on Aug 11, he will not be overawed.

Another one who had to play second fiddle at his last start was Sacred Command.

He was shouted the winner when he hit the front close home in that 1,600m race on July 28 – only to be run down in the final 100m by a really good one in Boardroom.

If anything, the Epaulette seven-year-old deservesanother chance and he could get it when he lines up against six others in that Class 4 race over the mile.

In making sure that he is in tip-top condition for that next test, his trainer, Richard Lim, him sent out for a rousing gallop.

If Lim’s instructions to jockey Amirul Ismadi were to “let him loose”, that was what happened. Sacred Command went like the wind, running out the 600m in 34.9.

If anything, it was a clear indicationthat the New Zealand-bred gelding had improved since that last outing when beaten half-a-length. Can he takethe 1,600m trip? Most definitely.

Indeed, one could say it is his pet trip – even though his first win was over the 1,400m on May 20, 2023, when trained by Jerome Tan and ridden by jockey Benny Woodworth.

That victory camevia a successful objection against Winning Stride, who had been declared first past the post.

Yes, Sacred Command received an awful check when passing the 400m – but he was duly, and rightfully, compensated.

A month later, on June 17, Sacred Command led all the way to win over the mile – the distance he will navigate on Aug 11 – under apprentice jockey Akmazani Marzuki.

He has had six runs for Lim since May and his 2½-length second to the talented Bakeel on June 9, when ridden by apprentice jockey Jamil Sarwi in a Class 4 1,600m turf race, was also a noteworthy effort.

A third win is long overdue, so keep him on your shortlist.

Another one to be kept safe is Lucky Goal. The Jason Ong-trained galloper, with jockey Marc Lerner aboard, was not extended when he breezed over the 600m in 42.5.

Plenty was expected fromthe Australian-bred gelding at his last start on July 21 – but he failed to deliver. The confidence stemmed from the way he won his previous start, when he beat He’s My Halo by half-a-length.

Alas, it was not to be his day. Even under a strong ride from top apprentice Jerlyn Seow, he found oneto beat in Sweet N Sour.

The son of Shalaa turned four on Aug 1 and he is still learning the ropes.

But Ong has him in a good place now and, while Sweet N Sour isracing in Class 4, Lucky Goal is still plying his trade in Class 5.

That could be his comfort zone and he should have no problems with the track and trip as he has already posted a win over the 1,200m on grass.

All said, make Lucky Goal your banker in that Class 5 sprint.

