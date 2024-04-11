Nimbus Star should rise to the occasion

Trainer Mahadi Taib patting Nimbus Star, his main hope (Race 10) among his eight runners at Kranji on April 13.

If the stars align, trainer Mahadi Taib should break the lean spell plaguing him with the aptly named Nimbus Star in the last of 10 races on April 13.

The affable Singaporean has saddled only two winners, from 80 runners, in 2024 – and both came from Qaraat.

Since Qaraat’s latest success on March 23, two of Mahadi’s runners went frustratingly close – Bravo Kid was beaten by a neck on March 30 and Tax Free by a nose on April 6.

The duo brought the number of his runners-up in 2024 to seven. He has 10 thirds.

It is evident that Mahadi just needs some luck. He has entered eight runners, over six races, for the April 13 meeting and Nimbus Star stands out as his best chance.

The three-year-old by Time Test has been consistent without winning. He has had a second, three thirds and a fourth in his last five starts.

In his last-start second on March 9, he was shouted the winner but was nabbed on the post by a mere nose by the progressive back-to-back winner Auspicious King.

That was over the 1,200m on turf from gate 11 and, although it will be his first attempt over 1,400m, Nimbus Star should handle it on breeding.

He has also gathered some miles in his legs from his seven Kranji starts for his quest on April 13.

“I think Nimbus Star should have a good chance this time, as he has got a better draw (4) and 1,400m should not be a problem for him,” said Mahadi. “I really like this horse, just need some luck.”

Should Lady Luck smile on Mahadi, the 52-year-old can also get to saddle a double, or even a treble, with Bravo Kid (Race 2) and Bureaucrat (Race 5).

Both horses are coming to hand and will have top Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia at the helm.

