Nov 10 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) HAPPY FORTUNE was a beaten favourite at her second outing after a fair debut. This trip should suit.

(3) GREENLIGHT QUEEN showed up well on debut. The experience andthe step-up in trip from a favourable draw could see improvement.

(1) FATE DECREED made improvement on the Poly last run. She has the best of the draws and can build on that last effort.

(13) WOZA NAWE has the widest draw but showed up well first run back after a lengthy break. She looks progressive.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) LADY OF VIX made a smart debut over the distance. With the best draw and the experience, she has strong claims even though she takes on males.

(3) DORSET caught the eye when running on late. It was a big improvement on his debut and he should make further improvement.

(5) SUN IN MY POCKET has been finishing well and was possibly in need of her last run as she ran out of steam late. She makes her turf debut.

(7) MIND MAP made a promising local debut with first-time cheek pieces and should be a big runner.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) HOT LAVA was a recent maiden winner but came from the clouds to get up in the last stride. The one to beat.

(3) BLOWIN IN THE WIND won her last start and could confirm the placings.

(4) ASPOESTERTJIE is never far off and should be competitive.

(6) SPIRITED FLIGHT was a winner on the Poly last time. She got a four-point rise in the handicap which could see her struggle.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(7) MOCHA BLEND made a smart debut, running on strongly from well off the pace. The switch to turf and extended trip should bring out further improvement.

(8) QUEEN OF THE AIR raced green on debut and should enjoy this trip.

(4) FLYING HAFLA was game in defeat last time but that was a rather weak maiden and the likes of Mocha Blend could prove too strong.

(3) CALL ME HARRIET improved when stepped up in trip on the Poly. She could be in the mix.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) MR HOTSTEPPER shed his maiden at second time of asking. Given his pedigree, he can step up again.

(5) FRENCH TRIP may have found the 2,300m trip last time too much. This is a more suitable trip.

(4) HIGH QUEUE looks like another contender. Should be in the mix.

(7) GRAPE SHOT was not far back in her local debut on the Poly. She is one to watch.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(7) CAPE EAGLE ran a smart race last time and looks well weighted in his warm-up for the big Group 1 Betway Summer Cup.

(1) NATYAM finished a length back to Cape Eagle when they last met. Should be in the mix.

(5) POSITIVE ATTITUDE’S best form was over much further but he looks competitive.

(8) QUEUE WING is seldom too far back and can still make an impression.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) PINK DIAMOND was due to run on the turf on Nov 6, but was scratched when race was switched to the Poly in order to take her chances.

(7) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY was a neck back to Pink Diamond when last they met but is now 2kg worse. Watch the odds.

(8) FORWARD MOTION got a two-point drop for her last run and 2.5kg claimer definitely helps her chances.

(6) SASCHA’S DREAM won at second time of asking when stepped up in trip. She can follow up.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) INTREPID was just beaten over course and distance last time. He looks primed for this race.

(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is improving and goes well this course and distance.

(1) IMMAH is lightly raced and looks progressive. He is down in class and has a good chance.

(7) NDAKA has patchy form but has been racing on the Poly of late. He is quick and can go all the way.