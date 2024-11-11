Nov 11 South Africa (Turffontein) preview

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) COSMIC QUEEN attracted support on her good debut. She was in contention to win but stumbled badly. It is open to debate if she would have won if not for the stumble. Follow.

(7) PRETTY PRECIOUS did not show her best last time. Her trainer is in very good form and she should fight out the finish.

(4) ALESIAN BEAU showed pace on debut and could do better this time.

(5) FIZZLY BUBBLY and (6) GUN BARREL are making their debuts and deserve some respect.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(8) PIONEER SQUARE ran well in both his starts and should like this longer distance. Gets the nod to score.

(2) ONE MORE STAR was ahead of Pioneer Square when they first met but was behind him last time. He should be at the finish again.

(7) OBSIDIAN could be looking for this distance and is not out of it.

(9) THE ULTIMATE KING makes his debut, but his trainer Tony Peter knows how to win a race like this.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) GLAMOROUS LADY has been runner-up in her last three starts. She can go one better on the longer straight.

(9) TUSCAN STAR showed improvement and has winning chance.

(8) POPLAR PARK was reported to be not striding out last time. She could bounce back to score.

(7) ONO NO KOMACHI was not disgraced in her two starts and could contest the finish again.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) GREATERIX is improving with each run. He was impressive when scoring last time and should beat these runners.

(3) WILD AT WAR is talented and will not go down easily.

(5) KEY WORKER has ability and could earn.

(1) GUY GIBSON can contest the finish when in the right mood.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(1) DYCE is clearly the class act and sets the standard. However, he has let the side down on occasions.

(2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON won a nice race last time and will be right there at the finish.

(3) MRS BROWNING and (5) WINTER GREETING are returning from a break and would not be surprise winners.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) ALMOND SEA is very fast. She returns from a break and it will take a good one to catch her.

(1) TIME FO ORCHIDS is holding her form and will challenge again.

(4) EXCHANGE STUDENT is talented but did not show form last time when tried around the turn.

(5) ELEGANT ICE showed what she is capable of with an easy win last time, but the pace might trouble her.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(12) GREETING MY MASTER was an easy winner last time a fortnight ago, but did pick up an eight-point penalty. His task is tougher this time.

(7) ATTICUS FINCH and (13) HOME OF THE BRAVE are both in good form and are not out of it.

(1) MAIN DEFENDER’S task this time is not easy but he would not be a surprise winner.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(7) COMMAND PILOT is in good form. He has done well at this course and looks the one to beat.

(5) IMPERIAL MASTER is holding form and should contest the finish.

(4) THE FUTURIST does have ability and his rivals cannot allow him a soft lead.

(2) JOKER MAN has not been at his best but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) BEATING WINGS bounced back with a very good win last time. She does give weight away, but sets the standard for the race.

(4) WHITE PEARL is distance-suited and could make all, if in the right mood.

(2) LET’S GO NOW has disappointed of late but is weighted to win.

(3) GIMME A SHOT is usually competitive and deserves respect.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(1) CHIEFTAIN may have needed his last run. He is likely to be fitter this time and can go one better.

(5) ZANTHAR is speedy and could enjoy this minimum trip.

(3) KING OF VENUS showed his best when an easy winner last time. Could follow up.

(2) LOVEGRASS has ability but has not shown it in her last two starts.