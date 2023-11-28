Nov 29 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

The first juvenile race of the season in KwaZulu-Natal sees “two-year-old king” Michael Miller having five runners in the field of nine newcomers.

Going on jockey bookings, stable rider Tristan Godden will no doubt have had the choice, so (1) FINE ONE could be the one from (9) SON OF ERUPT and (4) QUELIMANE.

Kom Naidoo also likes to get his youngsters off early and (8) WORLD PHAROAH could be worth watching in the market.

Race 2 (2,600m)

Garth Puller saddles four of the seven runners, but Miller’s (4) BILLY OF TEA finally got it right after starting favourite at his previous five starts. He obviously enjoyed the 2,400m trip and can follow up.

The best of the Puller army could be (6) TRUE TROJAN with Richard Fourie aboard.

The gelding showed up well first run out of the maidens behind stablemate Twice Golden and a repeat should see him running on.

(3) TOP TEN has only 48kg after Brevan Plaatjies’ 4kg claim and could be the Puller hare.

(7) ROCK FALL gives weight to all but Calvin Habib replaces a string of apprentice riders. The gelding stays well and could prove a touch too classy in spite of the burden.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Sean Veale can make a winning return after his horrific fall. He partners (7) TEATIME TIPPLE, who is course-and-distance suited and has gone close in his last two.

(9) SPECMAGIC has been trying further but the drop back to a sprint, with 4kg-claiming Kobeli Lihaba up, makes him dangerous.

(5) THE BIG SHORT was not sighted on debut but Chase Maujean opts for the ride, instead of stable runner (2) DYNASTY’S LAST, who should need further.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) VIHAAN’S QUEEN made a smart debut at long odds in soft ground. She should come on from that and prove the one to beat.

(11) LEGANT ACT has drawn wide. But the filly has improved at recent outings and stays the trip.

(14) CELTIC BEAUTY has drawn widest but found support on debut. If Fourie can get her favourably positioned, she must have a strong chance.

(9) ONE SMART COOKIE raced in feature company last start when going the mile for the first time. This looks to be a better trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) NIGHTINGALES SING ran a smart fourth on debut over a mile. She should come on lengths from that effort.

(10) FAIRY TRIPP has a wide draw but has earned in four of her five starts. She stays the trip and will be a strong contender.

(12) JOAN THE WAD has the worst draw but has been improving with every outing and should be close to her best now.

(11) WESTSTOCKMARKETBORSE is the likely pacesetter and could give a good lead.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) CAVALIERI has his third run after a break. He is down in class and should strip close to his peak.

(8) PURPLE OPERATOR was a close second on the Poly last start. The trip and the switch to turf should suit.

(6) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE looks held by Purple Operator on their last meeting but Wendy Whiteheads’ charge has been consistently placed at recent outings and should be thereabouts again.

(9) EDDIE THE MOVER is never far off them but does appear to be slightly more effective on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) WINTER BARON took on stronger rivals last run with Plaatjies up. Down in class with the more experienced Lihaba astride, a repeat will see him go close.

(3) CAPTAIN WARA was an easy maiden winner back in July and was good enough to finish just over four lengths back to Sanderingham Summit in a feature. Obviously, he has a touch of class and could take a lot of beating.

(15) MASK ON followed up his maiden win beating his stable companion, Cotton Ron. Maujean stays with the ride in preference to (8) DONQUERARI but there should not be much between the two.

Race 8, (1,200m)

(3) CONVOCATION would appear to be the pick but stable rider Athandiwe Mgudlwa has opted for the less-exposed (12) MAMAS BABY, who jumps in class but may be worth watching in the market.

(7) JUNIPER GREEN is very consistent – with a win, a second and a third from as many starts.

(2) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM took on stronger male rivals in her last start. She has Lihaba aboard and goes well on this track.

(6) SWEET SYMPHONY won her last two outings over this course and distance. But the five-point rise in the handicap is a concern.