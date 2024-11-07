Nov 8 South Africa (Fairview) form guide

Race 1 (1,100m)

A competitive starting race on a difficult card.

(1) SWEET CAKE has been very disappointing of late but does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(7) GOTCHA BUZZ is not reliable but came close to winning last week and could go one better this time.

(6) FANTASY GIRL is better than what she showed last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) STRING OF LIGHTS is threatening to win a race and deserves respect.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) OLIVER TWIST is knocking very loudly on the door with two good recent runner-up performances. He should go one better this time.

(7) SUPER CASANOVA ran well on local debut and should fight out the finish.

(1) ROLL OF THE DICE was consistent without winning in Gauteng and can fight out the finish yet again.

(2) AGAMEMNON has not been disgraced on this surface of late and could earn some minor money.

Race 3 (2,000m)

A weak race and anything is possible.

(1) ANGEL OF MY HEART should improve back on the Polytrack and has a winning chance.

(6) ONE WISH is capable of improvement trying this distance.

(7) WELSH STARLET tries the Polytrack on local debut and could show vast improvement.

(2) LADY SONATINE is capable of improvement in this longer distance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

A competitive handicap featuring many chances.

(2) AADEHYA has been disappointing lately but this course and distance suits and he is well drawn.

They have worked out how to ride (1) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL and he is in very good form but will not find it easy to give weight and start away to these rivals.

(7) GRADUATION TIME and (8) MARQUEZ are capable of getting involved with the finish and should all be included in exotic permutations.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) THE MAURITIAN always gives of his best and the addition of blinkers this time could do the trick for him to get another deserved victory.

(5) JEWEL CAT is in good form and deserves respect.

(6) FAMILY LAW is better than his recent showings.

(3) LEDELL’S ECHO is very speedy and will try to make all. He does not go down easily and will fight all the way to the line.

(1) INHERIT THE RAIN will be doing his best work at the finish once again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Two quality fillies who are on recovery missions.

(3) HAPPY HOLLY has three narrow defeats behind rival (1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE and is weighted to get her revenge. Splicethemainbrace gives Happy Holly 8kg but has beaten that rival all three occasions they have met. She did not act on a soft track last start and is trying the Polytrack for the first time.

(4) SUCHALIFE is capable of getting involved with the finish.

(2) CAN’T SAY NO reminded us that she has talent with a solid win last time and is proven on the Polytrack, so could, in theory, pick up the pieces if the two class fillies do not act on the surface.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) CATCH YOUR BREATH impressed with blinkers last time, drawing away for an easy win. The handicapper smacked her with a seven-point penalty, which will make it tougher.

(6) PEDRO and (8) SCAMPTON have form over this track and distance and deserve respect.

(11) EL ROMIACHI is at the top of her game and could get into the mix. Recent maiden winner.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(2) GET IT DONE has won three of her last four starts, including over this course and trip last time.

(1) CICADIDAE is well drawn and likes the Polytrack, so should be right there at the finish.

(3) LADY WRITER has been holding her form very nicely and will not go down without a fight for top honours in the race.

(5) GOLD FOR AFRICA is not reliable but does have a winning chance.