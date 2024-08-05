Nunes wins two races in Adelaide

Kranji-based Brazilian jockey Manoel Nunes driving Maracourt to an easy win for his main sponsor Michael Hickmott in the second race at Murray Bridge on Aug 3. The Singapore five-time champion jockey then rode a race-to-race double on Fox Gem.

Manoel Nunes not only found the way home twice at his first Australian stint – but may well have found his next home, too.

The Brazilian jockey flew to Adelaide to answer the call of one of its leading trainers, Michael Hickmott, to ride at the Murray Bridge meeting on Aug 3.

It was not just a busman’s holiday to add another country on his already impressive international CV.

The proactive 48-year-old was not waiting until the Kranji gates are shut for good on Oct 5 to start scouting out a new workplace.

For a start, the back-to-back victories on 9-4 favourite Maracourt for Hickmott at only his second ride and 5-1 shot Fox Gem for trainer John Macmillan in the very next event could not have been a better introduction, especially to a first-time visitor Down Under.

While a double helps put his name on the map, to Nunes, it was more like the icing on the cake. Getting the lie of the land was the No. 1 priority if he was to return on a more permanent basis.

“It was my first time in Australia, let alone ride,” said Nunes.

“I was actually a bit nervous, but my riders’ agent Damien Wilton did all the form. Barend Vorster (ex-Kranji jockey) also walked the track with me.

“It’s fantastic I rode two winners, but I also wanted to see more of Adelaide and Australia, meet more people. That’s why I arrived on Thursday and will only fly back to Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 6).”

One of Nunes’ fiercest rivals at Kranji, Vorster has all but hung up his boots after suffering a head injury in a fall, but promptly offered to help when Nunes rang up.

“It was a pleasure to have Manoel over. We had lunch on the next day and I then drove him to David Hayes’ former Lindsay Park in Angaston just to have a look at the facilities,” said the South African jockey who relocated to Adelaide in 2019, winning the premiership in the 2021/2022 season.

“It’s a new trainer, Aaron Bain and his partner Ned Taylor, who have taken over the property. I’m working with them, as it may look I’ll have to give up on a riding comeback with my condition not improving.

“My son Brendan strapped their filly Hollywood High in the first race yesterday, and she won.

“Manoel was meant to ride her but he was already booked on Michael’s horse – and we beat him.”

Nunes bore no hard feelings as his first ride Halliwell was more about finding his bearings.

“At my first ride, I just wanted to get a feel of the track,” said Nunes.

“He was three deep and got pushed out. I worked out the best place was on the inside.

“That’s why I tried to get in from a wide barrier at the next ride.

“I was told he (Maracourt) was a horse who doesn’t like to win, but by riding the fence, I managed to relax him and he won a nice race.

“My second win was a bit tougher. The horse (Fox Gem) was at his first time over 2,500m and I was told to drop him behind the speed.

“At the 300m, I had nowhere to go, but plenty of horse underneath me. I saved ground all the way; once I found the gap at the 100m, he got through and won well.”

At the post-race interview with Terry McAuliffe, Nunes was even compared to a famous Brazilian, Joao “Magic Man” Moreira, for his Houdini act when all looked lost.

Nunes modestly said he could only rely on the same tools of the trade he has been using for 30-odd years, just putting the impressive weaving run down to sheer luck.

“No, no magic for me. I was just lucky to follow the grey horse (runner-up Noonday Gun) and thank God, we got there in time,” he said.

“I’m so happy to get a second winner here. It’s been a great day.

“Everybody told me Australia was a lovely country. It’s so true, I really like the place.”

The next day, he also kept his eyes glued to his smartphone to watch the live action from Kranji.

As expected, Bruno Queiroz, who trailed him by only one win, took full advantage of his absence to wrest the lead back with a hat-trick of wins courtesy of October, War Star and Onemorefortheroad.

“I was prepared for it. It’s okay, I’m back this week for the Raffles Cup,” said Nunes who rides Makin in the Group 1 mile race on Aug 11.

“Let’s see. It’s going to be an exciting battle with Bruno.”

manyan@sph.com.sg