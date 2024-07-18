Ong still upbeat despite changes

Jerlyn Seow was put back in the saddle as Roda Robot's jockey in the Singapore Derby, but a viral infection may still see the seven-time winner scratched.

After a bit of to-ing and fro-ing, Kyle Wilson-Taylor will not be riding at the Singapore Derby meeting after all.

Originally booked on Great Warrior in the $400,000 Group 1 (1,800m) marquee race, the young Australian jockey became a doubtful starter when the Jason Ong-trained galloper was switched to a Class 4 race (1,800m) instead.

Racegoers, who had read up about Wilson-Taylor’s human-interest backstory as well as his gift in the saddle, were glad that Ong had a Plan B.

The Singapore champion trainer decided to put Wilson-Taylor on another one of his two remaining Derby runners, Roda Robot, so the 24-year-old could still fly in to honour his one-day licence.

But when the racecard was published on July 17, the hyphenated surname was nowhere to be seen on the 10-race programme.

“Kyle’s decided not to come to Singapore in the end,” said Ong.

“We decided to run Great Warrior in an easier race after I told the owners (Lucky Stable) it would build on his confidence.

“I then called Kyle on Tuesday to let him know he would ride Roda Robot in the Derby instead.

“He said it was 50/50, and he’d get back to me. But after he picked up only one other ride from Daniel Meagher, he said he wasn’t coming.”

Wilson-Taylor would have been at his first visit to Singapore, which would be akin to flying to the moon seven years ago, when the furthest he travelled were the back alleys of Melbourne.

As a teenager, he roamed the streets without a roof over his head, got twice rejected by the Victorian riding school.

But he eventually made good when he moved to New South Wales and Queensland.

It was his grandfather who planted the idea in his head to follow a career as a jockey because he was “so small”. Wilson-Taylor heeded the advice and the rest is history.

From the backwater of Coffs Harbour, he sky-rocketed through the Brisbane riding ranks when he joined trainer Lindsay Hatch, claiming the Brisbane champion apprentice title in the 2021/2022 season.

Big-race glory took slightly longer, but 2024 was to be his breakout year on both sides of the Tasman sea.

In March, he flew to New Zealand where he won the Group 2 Wellington Guineas on Grail Seeker at Trentham. Three months later, he landed his first Group 1 silverware on home soil, the Tattersall’s Tiara with Palaisipan at Eagle Farm on June 24.

Ong said he was not the one who tried to lure the wunderkind to Kranji, though.

“I heard from Dan there was a good jockey from Queensland who wanted to ride here for the Derby,” said the Singaporean handler.

“As (Manoel) Nunes was already booked on Makin, we were looking for a jockey for Great Warrior at first.

“I watched videos of his rides and I could see he rode very well. But it wasn’t meant to be, maybe next time for him.”

Finding another rider for Roda Robot was not an issue as Ong had already made an early booking before the Wilson-Taylor option came up.

“I already had Jerlyn (Seow) in mind actually,” said Ong. “She does know the horse well and has won twice on him. Besides, I always like to give local riders a chance, even in Group races.”

The reigning Singapore champion apprentice jockey may still not get a leg-up in the farewell renewal of the iconic race, though.

“Roda Robot had a bit of a virus. I’m not sure if he’ll run,” said Ong. “It’s touch and go. I’ll know better in a couple of days.”

Failing which, the yard will still be represented by Pacific Star, a five-time winner (1,200m to 1,600m) by Boulder City, who has been handed to Koh Teck Huat.

“I’m actually very happy with Pacific Star. He’s a versatile horse and he tries hard,” said Ong.

“It’s true I’m throwing him in at the deep end, but I had to test him out. It’s after all the last Derby.”

Despite winning the 2023 Singapore trainer’s premiership hands-down and looking all home and hosed in his title defence bid, Ong has yet to win a Group feature in his six years of training.

